Liberia: Job Creation and the Credibility Test Facing the Boakai Administration

editorial

JOB CREATION is not merely another policy issue in Liberia. It is a deeply personal and urgent concern for thousands of families struggling to survive in an economy marked by limited opportunities, rising living costs, and persistent uncertainty.

AGAINST THIS backdrop, the conflicting public statements by President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on whether jobs are being created or remain elusive raise troubling questions about coherence at the highest level of government and the credibility of official claims presented to the Liberian people.

WHEN PRESIDENT Boakai addressed the nation during his 2026 State of the Nation Address on January 26, 2026, he projected confidence and progress, particularly on employment. The President told lawmakers and citizens that his administration had made tangible gains, declaring, "Job creation has been our priority, and my administration has created over 70,000 short- and medium-term jobs in infrastructure, agriculture, social protection, small businesses, and other sectors." This assertion was framed as proof that the Unity Party-led government is delivering results nearly two years into its tenure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

THE PRESIDENT went further to explain that these jobs were not accidental outcomes but the result of deliberate policy choices. He emphasized that investments in roads, energy, and other infrastructure were intended to remove long-standing structural constraints to economic growth. "Job creation remains a top priority for my Administration. Our job creation strategy has focused on addressing binding and structural constraints to growth, including investments in roads, energy, and other infrastructure. In this connection, we have created more than 70,000 short and medium-term jobs across Infrastructure, Agriculture, Social Protection, and small businesses, among other sectors," President Boakai said.

IN AN editorial sense, there is nothing inherently wrong with optimism from a sitting President. Leadership often demands confidence and vision. However, optimism must be anchored in lived realities. The

PRESIDENT ALSO outlined ambitious plans for the future, particularly for young people, citing the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank project. "Going forward, the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank project, launched in 2025, will support 30,000 youth-led businesses, creating over 120,000 direct and indirect jobs for youth," he stated. He also referenced a National Employment Acceleration Strategy focused on agriculture, public works, skills training, and support to small enterprises, which he said would enable Liberians to earn decent livelihoods with dignity.

YET, while the President painted a picture of progress and promise, his Vice President had earlier painted a far more sobering picture, one that many Liberians recognize as closer to their daily experience. Speaking on January 12, 2026, during the opening of the Third Session of the 55th National Legislature, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung openly acknowledged that job creation remains a major unresolved challenge. "We acknowledge, with honesty and humility, that job creation remains one of our greatest national challenges. But deliberate and sustained efforts are underway," Vice President Koung said.

THIS admission matters.

IT MATTERS because it reflects a level of candor rarely seen in political discourse. It also directly contradicts the impression left by the President's declaration of 70,000 jobs already created. The Vice President went further, conceding that the government has not been able to promptly provide adequate employment opportunities for Liberians, citing deep-rooted structural and economic constraints.

AS PRESIDENT of the Liberian Senate, Koung attempted to contextualize this struggle by pointing to long-term reforms rather than immediate results. He explained that the execution of the more than US$1.2 billion national development budget is aimed at creating an enabling environment for investment, expanding access to electricity, revitalizing agriculture, strengthening infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant private sector. At the same time, he issued a clear caution. "These efforts are not overnight solutions, but they are necessary foundations for long-term prosperity," he said.

THE EDITORIAL concern here is not simply that two senior officials expressed different views. It is that these views appear fundamentally irreconcilable without further explanation. Either tens of thousands of jobs have already been created, or job creation remains largely unrealized and deeply challenging. Both statements cannot comfortably coexist without clarity on what constitutes a job, how long those jobs last, and whether they meaningfully improve livelihoods.

FOR ORDINARY Liberians navigating unemployment, underemployment, and informality, the Vice President's remarks resonate more strongly. Many do not see evidence of widespread job creation in their communities. Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Informal work dominates the economy. Rising prices continue to erode incomes. In this reality, headline figures, especially those describing short- and medium-term jobs, invite skepticism rather than reassurance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WE AREN'T dismissing the possibility that jobs have been created through public works, agriculture, and social programs. However, credibility demands transparency. The public deserves to know how many of these jobs are temporary, how many are sustainable, how many pay living wages, and how many exist outside government-supported projects.

AS THE Boakai administration continues to promote its ARREST Agenda and positions job creation as a key pillar of national renewal, consistency in messaging is essential. Conflicting narratives from the President and Vice President risk undermining public trust and fueling political cynicism at a time when confidence in governance is already fragile.

ULTIMATELY, the administration faces a credibility test. Liberians are not demanding perfection, but they are demanding honesty and clarity. The question confronting the government is no longer just how many jobs have been created, but whether its leaders can speak with one voice about the challenges ahead. Until words align with realities on the ground, and optimism is matched by evidence felt in households across the country, the debate over job creation and who is telling the truth will continue to loom large in Liberia's national conversation.