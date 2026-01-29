Ghana: GAF Launches Investigation Into Alleged Assault On Journalist

29 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a journalist, which reportedly occurred on the outskirts of Walewale in the North East Region.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Public Relations at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, the incident was reported on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The statement noted that the area where the alleged assault occurred has, in recent times, experienced a number of attacks on public transport, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Relations, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, the statement explained that the security situation in parts of the North East and Upper East Regions had become volatile, necessitating heightened security measures.

It further indicated that the prevailing security challenges may occasionally require the conduct of military operations without prior notice.

The Ghana Armed Forces, therefore, called on the general public to cooperate fully with the military and other security agencies as they work to restore and maintain peace and security in the affected areas.

The GAF assured the public that the investigation into the alleged assault would be conducted thoroughly.

