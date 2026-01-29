Africa: CAF Suspends Coach, Players, Fines Senegal, Morocco Over Misconduct in Afcon '25 Final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended several players and officials and imposed heavy fines on Senegal and Morocco following misconduct during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Rabat.

In a statement released on Thursday, CAF said the sanctions were imposed by its Disciplinary Board for breaches of the CAF Disciplinary Code, including violations of the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity during and after the final match.

According to CAF, Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw was handed a five-match suspension from all official CAF competitions for what it described as "unsporting conduct" and "bringing the game into disrepute."

"Mr Pape Bouna Thiaw was also fined USD 100,000," CAF said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Two Senegal players, Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, were each suspended for two official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour towards match officials.

CAF further sanctioned the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) with multiple fines, including 300,000 dollars for the conduct of its supporters and another 300,000 dollars for the behaviour of its players and technical staff.

"To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), USD 300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity," the statement said.

CAF added: "To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), USD 300,000 for the unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity."

An additional fine of 15,000 dollars was imposed on the FSF after five Senegal players were booked during the match.

Morocco was also hit with sanctions, with defender Achraf Hakimi suspended for two official CAF matches, one of which was suspended for a probationary period of one year, for unsporting behaviour.

Midfielder Ismaël Saibari received a three-match suspension and a fine of 100,000 dollars for similar offences.

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined 200,000 dollars over the conduct of ball boys during the final, while another 100,000 dollars was imposed for the actions of players and officials who invaded the VAR review area.

CAF said the Moroccan officials "obstructed the referee's work," adding that a further 15,000 dollars fine was issued for the use of lasers by Moroccan supporters.

The AFCON final, played at the Stade Mohammed V on January 18, 2026, was marred by controversy in the closing stages of regulation time.

With the match tied 0-0, Senegal had a goal ruled out for offside before a VAR review awarded Morocco a penalty in added time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In protest, Thiaw led his players off the pitch, forcing a delay and intervention by security officials.

After the teams returned, Morocco's penalty was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, and the game went into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the winning goal to hand Senegal the title.

CAF said both itself and FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the scenes that followed the VAR decision.

Meanwhile, CAF also dismissed a protest filed by Morocco against Senegal.

"The CAF Disciplinary Board rejected the protest lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football regarding alleged violations by the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations," CAF said.

The governing body added that the protest related to the TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 final but found no basis to uphold the claims.