Nigeria: PGA Nigeria Kicks Over Illegal EGM

28 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) has alerted the Nigerian committee to an illegal Emergency General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for Lagos yesterday by some disgruntled members of the association.

The Executive Director PGA Nigeria, Dr Tony Philmoore, raised the alarm in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Philmoore said the EGM was illegal as a court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria had ruled against it and while he had directed the cancellation of all EGMs at a peace meeting he chaired on January 21.

He added that the Executive Committee of the PGA Nigeria had also cancelled all EGMs to allow peace, as a mark of respect for the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) which intervened in the matter.

In addition, he said the aggrieved parties did not follow due process in convening the meeting.

"The golfing community should take note of this fraudulent and illegal EGM by this unscrupulous few disgruntled members of our association, who are in conflict with the court. The PGA of Nigeria dissociates itself from all such activities, and any dealings with them will amount to illegality," the statement said.

