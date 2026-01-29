Nigeria: Kida Not Scheming to Elongate His NBBF Tenure'

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has debunked the speculations that the Engr. Musa Kida-led board was scheming to elongate its tenure beyond its statutory provision and also dismissed the erroneous January 2026 expiration date.

According to Comrade Sunday Adebayo, a stakeholders in the sporting eco-system said that following a parallel electoral process that created a leadership dispute against the duly elected Kida-led board, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development undertook a review of the situation before formally recognising the outcome of the Benin City congress, and Chief Sunday Dare, officially inaugurated the NBBF board on 6 October 2022.

Adebayo therefore said hence the official tenure of the administration began on the date of inauguration and not the 31 January 2022 elective congress being circulated.

"The NBBF operates within the Nigerian sports ecosystem, where the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development serves as the supervising authority for all national sports federations. The formal recognition and inauguration by the Ministry confers legitimacy and marks the commencement of official duties.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Between the election in January 2022 and the inauguration in October 2022, the board could not exercise full executive authority due to the unresolved leadership dispute. Nigeria's national teams were withdrawn from international competitions during this period, including the disqualification of D'Tigress from the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup despite having qualified. It would be inequitable to count this period of incapacity against the board's tenure.

The inauguration ceremony on 6 October 2022 was attended by key stakeholders, including the President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), and received extensive media coverage, signifying the formal commencement of the board's mandate."

He also stated clearly that Engineer Kida is committed to upholding the constitution of the Federation which stipulates a maximum of two terms of four years and he has no intentions to run for a third term.

"I wishes to state unequivocally that Engineer Kida respects the constitutional provisions governing tenure limits. The same constitution that brought him into office in 2017, following the completion of two terms by his predecessor, Malam Tijani Umar, is the same constitution he is committed to upholding. There has never been any formal proposal, discussion, or agenda item at any NBBF board meeting or congress regarding tenure elongation or a third term for any officer."

He further called on stakeholders and lovers of the game to focus on the achievements of the Engr. Musa Kida's leadership from 2017 to 2025. The achievements include the women's national team D'Tigress five consecutive triumph on the continent and among other giant strides

"Rather than focus on divisive narratives, we invite stakeholders and the Nigerian public to reflect on the unprecedented achievements recorded by Nigerian basketball under Engineer Kida's leadership:

D'Tigress (Women's National Team): Five consecutive FIBA AfroBasket titles (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025)--an unmatched record of dominance in African women's basketball. The team also made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first African team, male or female, to reach the quarter-finals of an Olympic basketball tournament.

D'Tigers (Men's National Team): Historic 90-87 victory against Team USA in July 2021--the first time an African nation defeated the United States in basketball. Qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and consistent improvement in FIBA rankings.

International Recognition: Nigeria is now recognised as a basketball powerhouse in Africa and a rising force globally. Players of Nigerian descent continue to excel in the NBA and top European leagues.

Institutional Development: Review and strengthening of the NBBF constitution to enhance governance, establishment of reconciliation mechanisms to unite the basketball family, and increased engagement with grassroots development programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These achievements belong to all Nigerian basketball players, coaches, administrators, sponsors, and fans. They were built through years of consistent work and should not be overshadowed by premature and speculative controversies."

While it acknowledges that there are differing interpretations regarding the tenure commencement date, he noted that elections will be conducted in due time according to the provisions of the constitution and consultation with supervisory authorities.

"We note the positions expressed by the National Sports Commission and certain stakeholders. These are matters that can and should be resolved through proper dialogue with the relevant authorities--FIBA, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Olympic Committee--rather than through media trials and public agitation.