Nigeria: JMG Drives Clean Energy Conversation, Showcases 'Scalable' Solar Solutions

JMG Limited, a provider of integrated electromechanical solutions in Nigeria, has reinforced its leadership in the country's clean energy transition by hosting media stakeholders to commemorate the International Day of Clean Energy, spotlighting the real-world impact of its solar and hybrid energy solutions across key sectors of the economy.

The media engagement, held in Lagos, provided a platform for the company's management team to demonstrate that clean energy is no longer a future aspiration but a practical, reliable, and economically viable solution already delivering measurable results for Nigerian businesses and institutions.

With decades of experience delivering solutions that enhance comfort, safety and efficiency across residential, commercial and industrial spaces, JMG operates across critical business units, including conventional and renewable power, electrical infrastructure, energy efficient technologies

Its operations are backed by internationally recognised ISO certifications in quality management, health and safety, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the session, the chief commercial officer of JMG, Rabih Jammal, said the International Day of Clean Energy highlights the urgent need for Nigeria to accelerate its adoption of renewable energy solutions. "Clean energy is no longer a future concept - it is happening now - and it is working," Jammal said. "At JMG, we are not just advocating for renewables; we are delivering them. From our 150-kilowatt solar installation at our Victoria Island head office to multiple large-scale deployments nationwide, we have proven that clean energy works technically, commercially and financially."

According to him, JMG's solar and hybrid projects have helped clients save millions of naira in diesel costs, improve energy reliability and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

"As more countries move toward sustainable solutions, clean energy has become an economic imperative for Nigeria. It enhances competitiveness, lowers operating costs and enables communities. This is only the beginning as we will continue to invest in solar solutions, technology, partnerships and people to scale clean energy across the country," he added.

Also speaking, head of Marketing, JMG, Oluwatomi Faniran, described clean energy as a core responsibility embedded in the company's business strategy.

"At JMG, clean energy is more than technology; it is a responsibility. Our track record speaks for itself," Faniran said.

She highlighted the successful deployment of solar hybrid systems at NIPCO fuel stations, the powering of a government state house, and energy-efficient solutions delivered at facilities such as Nourdm Global and Rack Centre.

"These projects show that clean energy is not only possible, but practical and profitable. Through our renewable energy initiatives, we have reduced carbon emissions by tens of thousands of kilograms of CO₂ and helped clients achieve substantial diesel cost savings," she noted.

Providing deeper insight into JMG's renewable power offerings, JMG Solar's product manager for Hybrid Power Systems, Raymond Nwose, explained that the company is actively removing financial and operational barriers to clean energy adoption.

"At JMG, we practice what we preach. Power is available regardless of the season," Nwose said. "We recognise that every customer has unique energy needs and financial realities, which is why we have developed flexible, scalable models that make clean energy accessible to businesses of all sizes."

He outlined JMG's Outright Purchase, Lease-to-Own (with instalments of up to 84 months), and Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) models, which enable customers to enjoy reliable, clean power without a large upfront capital expenditure.

"These options are particularly critical for small and medium-scale enterprises seeking cost-efficient and uninterrupted power while maintaining financial flexibility," he added.

Nwose also noted that JMG's engineers are strategically positioned across Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt to ensure swift installation, maintenance and nationwide technical support.

Reinforcing the company's customer-centric approach, Customer Support Manager JMG Anthonia Ogunsanya emphasised the importance of reliable after-sales support.

"Our 24/7 call service and dedicated technical response teams ensure that customers always have access to professional guidance -- from emergency interventions to routine maintenance," she said.

As Nigeria intensifies its journey toward sustainability, JMG reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its solar and hybrid energy footprint, strengthening strategic partnerships, and continuing to invest in innovation and human capital.

The International Day of Clean Energy, observed annually on January 26, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2023 to promote a just, inclusive, and accelerated transition to renewable energy worldwide.