Nigeria: Maaun Tops Ad Scientific Index 2026 Varsity Rankings in Niger

28 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)

Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN) has been ranked the number one university in the Republic of Niger by the AD Scientific Index, emerging ahead of five public universities in the country.

The ranking, contained in the 2026 AD Scientific Index and published under the title "Niger: 8 All Universities Rankings 2026," placed MAAUN first, followed by Université Dan Dicko Dankoulodo de Maradi in second position and Université André Salifou de Zinder in third.

Other institutions featured in the ranking include Abdou Moumouni University of Niamey, Université Boubacar Ba de Tillabéri, Université de Diffa, and Université d'Agadez, all of which are publicly owned universities.

MAAUN, the first English-language university in the Niger Republic, hosts thousands of students from different parts of the world, reinforcing its growing international profile.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Established in 2013 by renowned educationist and philanthropist, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, the university has produced over 20,000 graduates who are making significant contributions across various professional fields globally.

The AD Scientific Index is a global academic ranking platform that evaluates 24,672 institutions worldwide using near real-time data. Its assessment covers universities, research institutions, hospitals, and corporate research organisations.

Reacting to the achievement, the Association of African Private Universities congratulated MAAUN for its outstanding performance. The message was conveyed by the association's Deputy Secretary General, Dr. Salisou Mamoudou.

Dr. Mamoudou commended the university for setting a strong benchmark for higher education development in the Niger Republic and urged other public and private institutions to emulate its academic standards and research-driven approach.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.