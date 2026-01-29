The standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has strongly framed at President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recent claims of his government providing supports for Liberian businesses, Farmers and the young people, saying that the President's address was political blasphemy against the ordinary Liberians that are trying to make life better for themselves

Addressing Liberian Media in response to those claims, the ANC Political Leader began by highlighting the agriculture sector of Liberia "Farmers First:" Agriculture as the Engine The President calls agriculture the heart of the "ARREST" agenda. But you cannot claim agriculture is the heart while you slash its funding.

Providing the People's Alternative for our Farmers, Hon. Alexander Benedict Cummings urge that the 10% Benchmark, must meet the international commitment to allocate 10% of our national budget to agriculture, processing, Not Just Planting: We must use windfalls to build processing plants, rice milling, cassava processing, and fisheries cold storage, so farmers move from "hand-to-mouth" to "business-for-profit." and feeder Roads: These are the economic lifelines that connect farms to markets. Without them, harvests simply rot in the fields.

However, the ANC Standard Bearer who is widely known for his business ideology stress that "Business and Women First" and wants Dignity and Protection for all Liberian women involved in business.

Noting that Liberian women own 55% of small businesses, yet they are shut out of the banks and ignored by the system. But their struggle is not just economic; it is a struggle for safety and dignity.

Providing ways forward as the People's Alternative for Women, the ANC Political Leader seeks for National Micro-Loan Scheme, proposing that there should be a dedicated credit and guarantee scheme specifically for market women and small Liberian businesses, Justice for Women and Girls: We cannot talk about "Women First" while the scourge of rape and sexual abuse haunts our communities. We must strengthen the judiciary to ensure that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases are prosecuted with urgency. A nation that cannot protect its daughters cannot claim to be "recovering."

Maintaining that when "our women" are safe and prosperous, Liberia grows from the bottom up.

Furthermore, ANC Standard Bearer Hon. Cummings critiqued the youth component he said "Youth First" from "Hustle" to Careers, stating a temporary job is not the future. Our youth are not lazy; they are blocked by a lack of opportunity.

In providing the People's Alternative for the Youth, Hon. Cummings recommend the National Youth Service Program: encourage government to engage graduates as assistant teachers and health workers, among others, providing them with a salary, training, and a sense of purpose, and a Skills Revolution: Expand TVET and apprenticeships county-by-county so our young people have the technical skills to build our infrastructure.

Hon. Alexander Benedict Cummings, Political Leader of Alternative National Congress, response came after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr addressed the nation saying that "In 2025, over 198,000 farmers received government support, leading to expanded rice and cocoa cultivation, and increased aquaculture output."

Infrastructure improvements, including the completion of 166 kilometers of feeder roads, have reduced transport costs and enhanced market access, resulting in 33,755 Liberians moving from food insecurity to food security

The ANC Political Leader closed his response with a call for national leaders to prioritize engaging prevailing hardship with sincerity instead seeks not needed political blasphemous, please to continuously engage the Boakai led administration with constructive criticism and recommendations beyond Liberia normal party politics.