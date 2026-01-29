Liberia: MFDP Begins Fy2026 Budget Execution W'shop

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has commenced a three-day Budget Execution Workshop focused on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 National Budget, bringing together spending entities across the country to ensure efficient, transparent, and results-driven implementation of the national budget.

The workshop, running from January 28 to 30, 2026, is being held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex under the theme: "Strengthening Government Budget through Transparency, Accountability and Inclusive Budget Implementation."

It has convened financial controllers, procurement officers, heads of ministries and agencies, human resource directors, technicians, and other key public financial management actors.

Officially opening the workshop, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine K. Ngafuan, emphasized the central role of the budget in translating government promises into tangible results for citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"One of the most important documents in the land is the budget," Minister Ngafuan said. "The budget is where we walk our talk. When leaders make promises and commitments, if you want to track the distance between commitment and actualization, you check the budget. The budget connects to reality."

Addressing the large turnout, Minister Ngafuan noted that the near-capacity attendance reflected how seriously public institutions treat budget matters. "Once it comes to budget, everybody takes it seriously. The hall being almost full is testimony to that," he stated.

The finance minister highlighted significant progress in government revenue mobilization and budget growth over the past two fiscal years, despite economic shocks and external pressures.

"We started 2024 with a US$338 million budget. In 2025, thanks to the efforts of many of you--both on the expenditure and revenue sides--we grew the budget to US$880 million," Ngafuan disclosed. "When we announced that figure, we were doubted and criticized."

He acknowledged that FY2025 was marked by major challenges, including the reduction of support from one of Liberia's largest donors in the first quarter of the year, which forced the government to rebalance its fiscal plans.

"There were fears, doomsday prophecies, and even predictions of budget shortfall," he said. "But as I said then and repeat now, the result of the game is not determined after 30 minutes. You wait for the final whistle."

Using an aviation analogy, Minister Ngafuan credited President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. for steering the economy through turbulence.

"This flight is being captained by an experienced pilot, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Good pilots don't promise no turbulence; they know how to navigate through it," he remarked.

According to him, the government not only met but exceeded its revenue targets by the end of the fiscal year. "At the end of the day, we hit target. We generated more than what was projected. This was a whole-of-government effort," he said.

Minister Ngafuan urged spending entities to accelerate budget execution as the FY2025 budget approaches its final quarter, warning against lapses that could attract audit sanctions.

"We have about 90 days left to the end of March. Some of you still have to execute. My advice is: move fast," he cautioned. "We do not want the Auditor General to draw a hard line because of delays."

He stressed that the Ministry of Finance does not take pleasure in seeing budget allocations lapse. "Our joy is not to see the budgets of entities lapsing. We want execution," he said.

On the proposed US$1.2 billion FY2026 National Budget, Ngafuan dismissed critics who described it as unrealistic. "They called it a phantom budget. They said the same thing before. They need to understand that a budget is a plan--a plan to raise revenue over a 12-month period, not money sitting in the bank on January 1."

Looking ahead, the Minister expressed optimism that FY2026 execution would be smoother than the previous year, emphasizing the government's intention to avoid end-of-year spending rushes. "We want smoother execution--first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter," he said.

Minister Ngafuan also addressed procurement bottlenecks, urging institutions to promptly submit procurement plans and prepare for expanded use of the e-procurement platform, which he described as essential for transparency and efficiency.

"Last year, some entities got stuck for months just trying to understand the e-procurement system," he recalled. "This year, anticipate the challenges. Take the training seriously."

He assured participants that the MFDP is working closely with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to fast-track approvals and avoid unnecessary delays.

At the same time, he issued a stern warning to bureaucrats within the Ministry of Finance. "If you delay ministries and agencies unnecessarily, you have delayed President Boakai," he said. "If documents are in order, you have no right to hold them."

To strengthen feedback and accountability, Ngafuan announced the installation of suggestion boxes at the Ministry of Finance. "If there are issues you want us to know, put them in the boxes and we will act," he assured.

Budget Execution as Leadership Responsibility

In her welcome remarks, Deputy Minister for Budget, Tanneh G. Brunson, described the workshop as a critical transition from budget formulation to execution, stressing that execution ultimately determines development impact.

"Preparing a credible and well-prioritized budget is essential. However, it is the quality of execution that determines whether our national priorities translate into tangible results for the Liberian people," Brunson said.

She emphasized that budget execution goes beyond technical procedures. "It is a leadership responsibility. Heads of institutions must ensure that approved budgets are implemented as intended, commitments are made within authorized ceilings, and resources are directed to programs that deliver results."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Minister Brunson noted that the FY2026 National Budget reflects difficult choices made under fiscal constraints but guided by realism, prioritization, and value for money. "Effective execution will require discipline, coordination, and strong accountability across all spending entities," she added.

Earlier, providing an overview of the workshop, Assistant Minister for Budget, Sarah M. Mulbah said the engagement is aimed at strengthening public financial management and improving service delivery.

"The true test of public finance lies in effective budget execution--how well we comply with laws and procedures, manage resources, report performance, and deliver services," Mulbah said.

She explained that the sessions will focus on legal and institutional frameworks, execution procedures, compliance and reporting requirements, and the roles of key actors across government.

The final day, she noted, will concentrate on public sector investment plans, disbursement requirements, and project execution for entities implementing development projects.

"By improving budget execution, we enhance service delivery, reduce inefficiency, and build confidence among citizens and development partners," Mulbah stated, urging participants to actively engage and share practical insights.