Liberia: MME Assures Senate On Liberia's Mining Law Reforms

The Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, has assured the Liberian Senate that his Ministry will work closely with lawmakers to advance proposed amendments to portions of the Minerals and Mining Law of 2000, as part of broader efforts to strengthen governance in the country's mineral sector.

Minister Tingban made the commitment on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, when he appeared before the Senate following a summons from the Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources, and Environment, chaired by Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon Taylor.

Flanked by Deputy Minister for Operations William S. Hines, who also heads the Department of Mines at the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Minister Tingban engaged Senators on issues surrounding the proposed legal amendments, as well as concerns relating to royalty payments by sand mining companies to the Liberian Government.

According to the Minister, sand mining operators are fully compliant with their financial obligations to the state.

"The issue of sand mining companies' royalty payments has already been taken care of. The companies are in compliance with the law," Minister Tingban told members of the committee.

Addressing the proposed amendments to the Minerals and Mining Law, the Minister emphasized that the Ministry stands ready to collaborate with the Senate to ensure that any revisions serve the national interest and improve oversight of Liberia's extractive sector.

"The Ministry of Mines and Energy is prepared to work hand in hand with this honorable body, particularly through the committee chaired by Senator Simeon Taylor, to ensure that any amendments to the Mining Law promote transparency, accountability, and effective mineral sector governance," Tingban said.

He further stressed that the reform process must prioritize Liberian participation in the mineral value chain, noting that this remains a central policy objective of the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

"Boosting the Liberian economy through responsible mining requires that Liberians themselves are given greater opportunities to participate meaningfully in the mineral business," the Minister added. "This is a key priority of the current government."

The Senate hearing forms part of ongoing legislative scrutiny of Liberia's extractive sector, amid growing calls for reforms that balance investment promotion with environmental protection, community benefits, and increased local ownership in mineral operations.