Senegal/Morocco: CAF Fines Senegal, Morocco FAs Over Afcon Final Farce

The Confédération Africaine de Football (Caf) has fined and sanctioned the Senegalese and Moroccan football federations, along with several players and officials, over a series of controversial and unsporting incidents that turned the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Morocco 2025 final into what many observers described as a farce.

Senegal went on to defeat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to claim their second Afcon title, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal.

However, the match was overshadowed by chaos late in regulation time and a series of flashpoints that drew sharp criticism across the continent.

The turning point came in the 98th minute of added time when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a highly contentious penalty following a VAR review, after intense protests led by Morocco's Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz.

The decision sparked fury from the Senegal camp, with head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ushering his players off the pitch and into the dressing room in protest.

In the stands, Senegalese fans plucked stadium seats and made their way toward the pitch but were stopped by security that was poured into the section, leading to ugly scenes and injuries to some fans.

Play was halted for more than 10 minutes before Senegal captain Sadio Mane intervened, convincing his teammates to return to the field.

Thiaw, too, relented, allowing the match to resume. Diaz then compounded the drama by missing the penalty, attempting a Panenka kick that Edouard Mendy easily smothered.

Senegal later sealed victory in extra time.

The final was further marred by unsporting behaviour on the sidelines, as ball boys attempted to deny Senegal goalkeeper Mendy towels to dry his gloves during heavy rain.

Moroccan players Achraf Hakimi and Ismaël Saibari were also involved in the antics, incidents CAF noted had echoes of similar behaviour in Morocco's semi-final against Nigeria.

There were also reports of lasers being directed from the stands.

Earlier this week, Fifa opted not to take action over the incidents, easing concerns that Senegal players or officials could face sanctions ahead of the World Cup finals in June.

Caf has now confirmed that its punishments will apply strictly to competitions under its jurisdiction, ensuring those sanctioned remain eligible for Fifa-organised events.

In its ruling, the Caf Disciplinary Board suspended Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw for five CAF matches and fined him $100,000 for unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

Senegal players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were each handed two-match suspensions for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) was fined a total of $615,000, including $300,000 for the improper conduct of supporters, another $300,000 for the behaviour of players and technical staff, and $15,000 after five of its players received cautions.

On the Moroccan side, Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two Caf matches, with one suspended for a year, while Ismaël Saibari received a three-match suspension and a $100,000 fine.

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) was fined $200,000 over the conduct of ball boys, $100,000 for the invasion of the VAR review area by players and officials, and $15,000 for the use of lasers by supporters.

Caf also rejected a protest lodged by the FRMF accusing Senegal of breaching Afcon regulations, effectively closing the disciplinary chapter on one of the most controversial finals in the tournament's history.

While Senegal's triumph remains intact, the sanctions underline Caf's determination to address behaviour it says undermined the integrity of the game, even as debate continues over refereeing standards, VAR pressure and crowd control at Africa's biggest football event.