Nigeria: NSCDC Denies Non-Payment of Promotion Arrears

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has described reports on the non-payment of personnel promotion arrears published on some online media platforms as misleading and baseless.

A statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, on Thursday in Abuja stated that the report has malicious intent.

Afolabi said that the explanation became necessary following an unconfirmed report published in some online media platforms on Jan.23, regarding personnel welfare.

He clarified that NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, has no control over the payment of salary arrears, promotion arrears or other emoluments.

"The payment of arrears falls squarely under the Presidential Committee on Arrears, chaired by the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, and the Accountant General of the Federation, and not the NSCDC," he said.

The spokesperson claimed that the current leadership of the corps inherited five years of unpaid salary arrears upon assumption of duty in 2021.

"With assiduous efforts and interface with the government, the CG was able to clear the backlog from 2015 to 2019 where over 37,000 personnel benefited contrary to erroneous claims.

"For 2020-2022 arrears, the corps has followed due process regarding the payment of the arrears by applying to the presidential committee for payment and the request has since been approved.

"The payment schedule is currently in the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation awaiting release to IPPIS for disbursement."

Afolabi further explained that, for 2023-2024 arrears, the arrears are yet to be approved by the relevant authorities, stressing that the government cannot disburse funds without presidential approval and budgetary release.

"It is important to note that the 2025 promotion examination results were only released in Dec. 2025, and the process to include it in the budget is ongoing," he said.

Given the clarifications, the spokesperson opined that from all indications, the said publication was a campaign of calumny, deliberately sponsored to mislead the public, cause unnecessary tension as well as malign the integrity of the corps' leadership.

"The NSCDC remains firmly committed to inclusive welfare, transparency, and accountability.

"The corps will not be swayed or succumb to blackmail, cyberbullying or any attempt by individuals or groups to undermine the credibility of the agency," Afolabi said.

He enjoined media organisations to always verify information through established channels and disengage from rushing to the press to run down personalities or agencies.

According to him, the CG has appealed to personnel nationwide to remain calm and be patient with the federal government as efforts are being made for timely disbursement of funds.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), an officer of the corps who appealed for anonymity, said that the management of the corps had tried to roll out some welfare packages such as the Group Life Insurance.

She however said that it was out of place to say that the non-payment of promotion arrears is false because for years there has been no disbursement in that regard.

She appealed to the management of the corps to actively intensify efforts in that direction.

"For those of us promoted in Dec. 2025, what hope do we have that our arrears will be paid soon when those ahead of us are yet to receive payments?" she lamented. (NAN)