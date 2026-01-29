Liberia: RREA, Partners Validate Micro-Utility Licensing Framework and Mini-Grid Regulations

Monrovia — The Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), in collaboration with key partners, has begun a two-day validation workshop aimed at reviewing Liberia's Micro-Utility Licensing Framework, Mini-Grid Code, Multi-Year Tariff Methodology and Tariff Regulation.

The workshop, which kicked off on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia, is being attended by the private sector actors, technical experts, development partners and major stakeholders within Liberia's energy sector to deliberate on reforms intended to strengthen off-grid electrification.

Speaking at the opening session, RREA Executive Director, Samuel B. Nagbe Jr., said the initiative aligns with Liberia's commitments under the Freetown Declaration, signed alongside four other Sub-Saharan African countries under the World Bank-funded Regional DARES Program.

According to Mr. Nagbe, the declaration focuses on off-grid electrification through a single regional tendering market for mini-grids and stand-alone systems, aimed at powering human capital development--particularly healthcare and education--as well as agriculture, commercial and industrial activities, and household electrification.

"In order to de-risk investments, create an enabling legal and regulatory environment, and attract private sector participation under a public-private partnership framework, there is a need to align Liberia's regulations with regional and international best practices," Mr. Nagbe said.

He noted that RREA, with support from the World Bank's DARES Program and INENSUS, has worked closely with the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) to amend existing micro-utility licensing, mini-grid codes, and tariff regulations.

"We have gathered here today to validate these amendments. Our hope is that your feedback will strengthen the quality of these framework documents," he added.

Mr. Nagbe emphasized that the outcomes of the workshop will contribute directly to the government's commitments under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the Electricity Compact for Liberia.

Also speaking, Deputy Minister for Energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Charles Umehai, described the validation exercise as a critical step toward strengthening governance in Liberia's energy sector.

"These regulatory instruments are not merely technical documents; they are foundational tools that will guide how electricity services are planned, delivered, priced, and regulated--particularly in underserved and off-grid communities," Deputy Minister Umehai said.

He explained that as Liberia works toward universal access to electricity, mini-grids and micro-utilities are becoming increasingly important for rural and peri-urban areas where grid expansion remains challenging.

"A clear licensing framework and a well-defined mini-grid code are essential to provide certainty to investors, protect consumers, and ensure safety, quality, and interoperability of systems," he stated.

Deputy Minister Umehai further stressed the importance of a transparent tariff regime, noting that the Multi-Year Tariff Methodology is designed to balance financial sustainability for service providers with affordability for consumers.

"By providing regulatory clarity and long-term visibility, these instruments will enhance investor confidence while safeguarding the public interest," he added.

According to the Deputy Minister, the validation workshop is not a mere formality but an opportunity for stakeholders to review, refine, and strengthen the proposed frameworks.

"Your technical insights, practical experiences, and constructive feedback will ensure that the final instruments are robust, context-appropriate, and responsive to Liberia's unique energy landscape," he said.

Meanwhile, Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), said the revisions aim to reflect current realities and promote inclusiveness in the regulatory process.

"These reforms ensure that micro-utility operators, communities, and investors are adequately consulted as we modernize Liberia's electricity regulations," Mr. Katta said.

He disclosed that once validated, the regulations will be gazetted, published, and brought into full legal force.

"Your presence here today underscores a shared commitment to advancing Liberia's electricity sector," Mr. Katta pointed out. "We are honored to have policymakers, mini-grid developers, service providers, and partners gathered to collectively shape regulatory instruments that will guide the growth of micro-utilities and mini-grids across the country," he added.