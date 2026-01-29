Nigeria: Wilfred Ndidi Pays Emotional Tributes to His Late Father

*NSC, NFF send condolence messages to the Super Eagles captain

Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi, has paid an emotional tribute to his father, Mr Sunday Ndidi who tragically passed away yesterday after being hit by a car in Umunede, near Agbor in Delta State.

Ndidi's Turkish Super Lig club, Besiktas, announced the death of the senior Ndidi on their X handle yesterday while paying condolence to the retired soldier.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Super Eagles Captain in an emotional tribute posted on his Instagram page, expressed sadness that he didn't know that the telephone conversation he had with his father earlier before the tragic accident was going to be the last with the man he affectionately called EERAQ.

"Eeraq, you called me this morning with excitement in your voice, but deep down, na goodbye you dey tell me...," began Ndidi sorrowfully.

Reflecting on their bond and unfinished conversations, the former Leicester City strongman added, "What about things we talked about, so we no longer talk again? Na only memories?"

At the last AFCON 2025 in Morocco, the Super Eagles captain had told reporters that he dedicated his first ever national team goal to his now late father. Ndidi mimicked the Celestine Babayaro dance step after the Kanu Nwankwo-inspired Nigerian Under-23 Dream Team defeated Argentina 3-2 to win the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men's football gold first time by an African team. It was one of Ndidi's proudest career moments.

"Even when I score my first ever national team goal, I do that papilo dance (Kanu Nwankwo) for you, but you just go like that... EERAQ," Ndidi recalled with nostalgia.

Later yesterday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the National Sports Commission (NSC), in separate condolence messages to the Super Eagles captain expressed shock and sadness over the death of his father.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: "This is very sad. The player just gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where we finished with the bronze medals. He had returned to Turkey with great motivation and high hopes of helping his club to win silverware this season, and also help the Super Eagles reach new heights this year.

"We are really shocked at the moment and cannot say much, but we earnestly pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Sunday Ndidi and pray that the Almighty God will comfort our team captain, his siblings, relations and indeed all those he has left behind."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, the Director General of the NSC, Hon Bukola Olopade who expressed shock over the news, said this is a sad moment for Nigerian football and urged the entire sports fraternity to put the Ndidi family in their prayers in this difficult time.

" On behalf of the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Nigerian Sports family, I want to express our heart felt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi and his family for the unfortunate loss".

" I know for a fact how close Wilfred Ndidi is to his father and the role the man has played in the success story of his son".

"Wilfred Ndidi has been a patriotic servant for our great country over the years, playing for the Super eagles and also representing Nigeria in good light playing club football in Europe. All these are a product of the kind of upbringing he was given by his parents", the DG stated.

Hon Olopade added that the National Sports Commission will work closely with the Nigeria Football Federation in every possible capacity to render any form of assistance to the Ndidi family in this difficult time.

Several other sports personalities have been flooding the social media with condolence messages to the Besiktas player.