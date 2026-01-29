Nigeria: 'Things Have Improved' - How Kaduna's Badarawa Phc Won Back Community Trust

blog

From neglect to progress is how residents of Badarawa in Kaduna describe the community's health facility. Once avoided due to poor conditions, Badarawa Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) is now attracting more patients daily, signalling a renewed trust in public healthcare delivery among families in Kaduna North.

Rukkaya Aminu, a mother accessing care at the facility, expressed relief at the changes. "Whenever I bring my child now, the health workers respond quickly and actively. I am very grateful to the government for renovating this PHC," she said.

Badarawa PHC is a Level 2 facility and a Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal centre serving several communities within Kaduna North Local Government Area (LGA). Previously characterised by low patient turnout and limited services, the facility recently underwent major renovations supported by the Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project and BHCPF interventions.

These upgrades included facility renovation and the installation of a solar-powered borehole, significantly improving service delivery conditions. Since revitalisation, patient attendance has increased by over 70%, and the facility now offers 24-hour services, reflecting improved access and confidence among community members who rely on the PHC for maternal and child health and immunisation services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Halima Abubakar, another resident noted that she previously avoided the centre for immunisation services. "Before, I could not bring my children here for immunisation due to the poor infrastructure, lack of health workers and poor services. Now the facility is functioning well, and I am happy I can access immunisation as well as other services easily," she shared.

The Officer-in-Charge, Umma Balarabe, confirmed the impact of the upgrade. "Before the revitalisation, patient turnout was very low. Now, things have improved significantly, and we are happy with the upgrade of the PHC." She also highlighted how infrastructure improvements influence health-seeking behaviour.

Despite being a BHCPF-supported facility, the increased patient load places pressure on staffing and service capacity. Community leaders note disparities in access due to the growing number of surrounding communities relying on the PHC, prompting calls for its upgrade to a general hospital to meet rising demand.

The transformation of Badarawa PHC reflects what the Nigerian government seeks to address through the second pillar of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which prioritises an efficient, equitable, and quality-driven health system for its citizens. The experience highlights how targeted investments can restore confidence in public healthcare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To ensure that services meet the growing health needs of community members, Stakeholders and policymakers must prioritise:

The recruitment of additional trained health workers

Sustain progress by ensuring regular drug supply,

"With more government support, Badarawa PHC can become a general hospital to accommodate even a larger population," the Ward Development Committee (WDC) Chairman, Sulaiman Saleh noted, underscoring the belief that strengthened primary healthcare is key to healthier communities.