West Africa: Nigeria, Türkiye Sign Pact On Counter-Terrorism

Nigeria has signed fresh security agreements with Türkiye to help in its fight against insecurity. Daily Trust gathered that nine agreements were signed between Türkiye and Nigeria on Tuesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The agreements were signed following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the Presidential Palace in Türkiye's capital, Ankara.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The two sides signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in diaspora policy, media and communication, higher education, halal accreditation, military cooperation, and cooperation with diplomatic academies. Both sides also adopted a joint declaration establishing the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

While pledging support for Nigeria's fight against terrorism, President Erdogan said Ankara reviewed options for closer cooperation in military training and intelligence during talks with President Tinubu.

Tinubu is on an official visit to Türkiye from January 26 to 28, during which the two sides are expected to sign cooperation agreements and hold meetings with business and defence industry leaders to deepen strategic ties.

"We are ready to share Türkiye's significant experience in counterterrorism," Erdogan said, noting that terrorist groups, particularly in Africa's Sahel region, pose a threat to the continent's stability.

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday, following the talks in Ankara, Erdogan said discussions also covered trade, energy, investment, education and the defence industry, reiterating both countries' commitment to achieving a $5 billion bilateral trade volume.

The two countries signed a defence agreement called "Protocol on Military Cooperation". Türkiye has become a primary alternative to Western and Eastern arms suppliers for Nigeria with the two countries signing a Defence Industry Cooperation (Oct 2021) which provided the legal framework for Nigeria to purchase Turkish military hardware, including Bayraktar TB2 drones, T129 ATAK helicopters, and Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

Latest agreement

The Military Training & Intelligence Agreement (2026) - officially categorised as a Military Cooperation Protocol- allows for Turkish experts to train Nigerian Special Forces and share satellite intelligence for counter-terrorism operations against groups like Boko Haram.

It was one of the central pillars of the diplomatic summit held in Ankara on January 27, 2026, representing a significant upgrade from the 2021 defence pact, moving from a "purchase-and-supply" relationship to a deeper integration of security operations.

It was gathered that the protocol focuses on three primary areas designed to address Nigeria's internal security challenges. The Intelligence Sharing (Real-Time) aspect focuses on establishing a direct "intelligence bridge" between the Nigerian National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT). This focuses on tracking the movement of illicit arms and monitoring the digital activities of insurgent groups in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions.

In the Special Forces Training part, Türkiye will provide specialised "Counter-Insurgency and Urban Warfare" training for Nigerian troops. This includes training for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) specifically on the advanced operational use of Turkish drones (Bayraktar TB2 and TB3) in complex terrains.

Finally, there is a Counter-Terrorism Synergy pledge. President Erdoğan specifically emphasised a joint front against global and regional terror organisations, noting that Türkiye stands "with the brotherly people of Nigeria" in their fight against banditry and terrorism.

The agreements signed between Türkiye and Nigeria also include the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Diaspora Policy between the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and the Commission for Nigerians in the Diaspora, Memorandum of Understanding between Türkiye and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the Field of Media and Communication, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Memorandum of Understanding between the Halal Accreditation Agency of the Republic of Türkiye and the Nigerian National Accreditation System in the Field of Halal Quality Infrastructure.

Others are Joint Declaration Establishing the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Foreign Affairs Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Family and Social Policies of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Women's Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Previous agreements

The two countries have had other agreements in the past including the Avoidance of Double Taxation MoU (Oct 2021) aimed at preventing businesses from being taxed in both countries, encouraging Turkish firms like Hayat Kimya to expand operations in Nigeria.

There are also the Investment Promotion & Protection (Feb 2011) - a "guarantee" agreement that protects the assets of Turkish investors in Nigeria and vice versa from arbitrary government seizure, as well as the Bilateral Trade Agreement (Feb 2011) which established the "Joint Economic Commission," that meets regularly to resolve trade barriers and customs issues.

In the energy and natural resources sectors, the two countries signed the LNG Sales Agreement (1995/Renewed) as Nigeria remains one of Türkiye's top five suppliers of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and the MoU on Mining and Hydrocarbons (Oct 2021), which facilitates joint exploration of solid minerals (like lithium and gold) in Nigeria and cooperation in the oil/gas sector.

Earlier, Tinubu's motorcade was greeted by 103 cavalry units on the avenue leading to the Presidential Complex, symbolising the 103rd anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Tinubu's visit will include meetings focusing on a review of Türkiye-Nigeria relations, an exchange of views on regional and international issues, and the signing of agreements aimed at further strengthening cooperation, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added that a roundtable meeting between Tinubu and business leaders, as well as discussions with representatives of the defence industry, would take place on the sidelines of the visit.

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Tinubu on policy communication, said the president's visit to Turkey is strategic and driven by concrete national interests.

Speaking to journalists in Ankara, capital of Turkey, Bwala said Nigeria's "recent progress" on the economy, security and politics fronts add extra layers to the visit.

"We'll look at those areas of possibilities that the two parties are going to explore, especially in the area of defence, security, and the economy."

Bwala said ministers responsible for the relevant sectors accompanied the president to facilitate talks. He said Turkey's strength in security and defence align with Nigeria's needs.

"Historically, they are good in the area of security. They also have the capacity to produce weapons that are key and critical to what we need," he added.

The presidential aide also described the visit as a meeting anchored on shared interests with expected tangible outcomes.

"So this is a shared meeting for shared interests. It is also a meeting that we're looking to, at the end of the day, give you information on the deliverables that will come out of it," he said.

As of now, insecurity remains one of Nigeria's most pressing challenges, characterised by a complex overlap of different threats across all six geopolitical zones.

At the moment, Nigeria is battling banditry and mass kidnapping in North-West, terrorism (Boko Haram/ISWAP) in the North-East, farmer-herder conflicts in North-Central, separatist violence in the South-East and oil theft and militancy in the South-South region.

While the government has significantly increased the security budget, the effectiveness of these measures remains a subject of intense debate, and getting supports from friendly countries in the West seems to be difficult. Türkiye has always cooperated with Nigeria in tackling its numerous security challenges.

Local production of military hardware

The two countries are deepening their defence cooperation by strengthening local military production, technology transfer and long-term industrial capacity within Nigeria's defence sector, Daily Trust gathered.

The partnership, driven through collaboration between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Turkish defence manufacturers, is being facilitated by DICON-D7G, an indigenous defence manufacturing company serving as a link between both countries' defence industries.

Under the arrangement, Daily Trust gathered that DICON-D7G is connecting Nigeria to more than 10 leading Turkish defence and aerospace firms that operate under strict international quality and compliance standards.

The collaboration covers the supply of defence and aerospace materials, components and spare parts, while placing strong emphasis on local assembly, skills development and technology transfer.

Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, in a statement issued on Monday, said the Nigeria-Turkey defence partnership represents a shift from reliance on imported military hardware to a more sustainable, locally driven model.

According to him, Turkish defence firms involved in the collaboration are globally recognised for expertise in military hardware production, precision engineering and advanced defence technologies.

He explained that by leveraging Turkey's defence manufacturing ecosystem, Nigeria is positioning itself to reduce dependence on foreign imports, lower long-term procurement costs and improve turnaround times for the maintenance and repair of military assets.

Chennar noted that DICON-D7G works closely with industry experts, including retired military generals and professionals from other Nigerian security agencies, to ensure that all materials and components meet the operational requirements of modern defence and aerospace applications.

The Turkish companies participating in the partnership include Aselsan, TAIS Shipyard, Turkish Aerospace, MKE, Roketsan, ZSR Patlayici Sanayi ve Anonim Şirketi, Kalandor Diş Ticaret ve Savunma Sanayi Limited and Ateşçi Machinery.

He stressed that all participating firms operate under rigorous international standards, a factor expected to improve the operational readiness of Nigeria's armed forces and strengthen confidence in locally supported military systems.

Beyond national security, the Nigeria-Turkey defence partnership is projected to generate employment, stimulate industrial growth and position Nigeria as a regional hub for defence manufacturing and maintenance.

Nigeria, Türkiye ties

Nigeria share a strong tie with Türkiye which has evolved from ancient trans-Saharan trade routes into a modern strategic partnership.

The relationship reached a new peak with the state visit of President Tinubu to Ankara.

The earliest recorded diplomatic exchange between the two countries occurred when the Sultan of the Kanem-Bornu Empire (in modern-day North East Nigeria) sent an envoy to Ottoman Sultan Murad III in 1576, requesting military assistance.

In 1894, Sultan Abdulhamid II sent a representative to the opening of the Shitta-Bey Mosque in Lagos, signaling a continued religious and diplomatic connection.

However, formal modern diplomatic relations were established in 1962 following Nigeria's independence, with Türkiye opening its embassy in Lagos (later moving to Abuja in 2001). Nigeria opened its embassy in Ankara in 2006, while Turkiye established its embassy in Abuja in 2010.

Leaders from both countries have made reciprocal visits to strengthen ties. Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Nigeria in 2016, and October 2021.

Nigerian officials had attended various summits in Turkiye before President Tinubu's visit this week.

During Erdoğan's last visit, eight major agreements were signed simultaneously.

Both nations have cooperated in defence and security matters, particularly in addressing issues like terrorism and regional stability. Joint training programmes and defence agreements have been established.

Nigeria is currently Türkiye's largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa (when energy is included). Bilateral trade exceeded $1 billion in 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025 alone, non-energy trade reached approximately $688.4 million. Both governments have set a formal target to expand trade to $ 5 billion.

In 2024, Turkish exports to Nigeria amounted to $721 million, while Nigerian exports to Türkiye amounted to $505 million. Nigeria recorded a non-oil trade surplus of N6.1 trillion, signalling diversification aligned with Turkish industrial inputs.

Currently, over 50 Turkish companies operate in Nigeria. Also, Turkish contractors have undertaken Nigerian construction projects valued at nearly $3 billion.

Besides, Nigeria and Türkiye collaborate closely within several international frameworks. They are both members of the D-8 (Developing Eight), which is a group of eight developing nations with large Muslim populations focused on economic cooperation.

Tinubu is hale and hearty - Presidency

The Presidency has responded to a trending video of President Tinubu, where he stumbled and fell during the welcome ceremony in Ankara, saying he is hale and hearty and proceeding with his scheduled state visit to Turkiye, according to plan.

The update was given on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, on his verified X handle.

Dare said the president proceeded from the ceremonial reception to scheduled bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials.

"President Tinubu, after a stately welcome ceremony in Ankara, proceeded to scheduled bilateral meetings with the President of Türkiye and other senior government officials," the Presidency said.

Meanwhile, the Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, addressed enquiries on Tuesday regarding the President's well-being in Ankara.

Onanuga clarified that the president merely stepped on an object, resulting in a minor loss of balance.

"The president stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him lose his balance," Onanuga said.

"This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make mischief out of a fleeting incident. It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Nigeria Terrorism By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Presidency urged the public to disregard attempts to sensationalise the minor incident, stressing that the president remains fit and fully engaged.

Collaboration good, but... - Prof Abba

Professor Sadiq Abba of the Department of Political Science, University of Abuja, while weighing in on the partnership stressed the need for Nigeria to build internal strength while seeking external partners with shared experiences in tackling insecurity.

Speaking to our reporter last night, Professor Abba said, "Nobody is going to fight your battles and wars for you as a nation. The best friend, the best partner, the best collaborator, the best options or solutions, the best dependable ally for you as a nation is you.

"Your political will, your governmental determinations, your state policies internally in your country, define how far you can go as far as insecurity is concerned. But if it has become very necessary for you to have partners who can assist you from outside, then you should look for partners who have the same experience, the same psychological, sociological, environmental, and historical similarities with what is obtainable in your own country. People who pass through the same processes in solving their own national security challenges and problems.

"I believe these are some of the issues that nations should look for. It's not defined by how powerful a country is militarily; it's not defined by how brutal, how violent a country is. It is defined by the capacity of the collaborating country to have both historical, environmental, political, and cultural experiences with its own.

"So, if Nigeria is siding with Turkiye, it's because it has passed through the same experience with the Kurdistan Arabian forces, especially with those on the side of the Iraqi border and those on the side of the Syrian border.

"For years, almost 30 to 40 years, the Kurdistan Arabian forces were putting the Turkish government on its feet in terms of insecurity, banditry, etc. So, they have what it takes from experience.

"Not only that, Turkiye has what it takes in terms of military prowess. They produce their own military hardware. They don't import them. They manufacture them. So if they come to Nigeria and train the Nigerian army in manufacturing ammunition with which we can fight banditry, it will go a long way in solving not only the depository of funds through budget allocations, but also to guarantee supply," he said.

Alliance a positive dev - Prof Fage

Also speaking, a political scientist at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Kamilu Sani Fage, said the nine bilateral agreements recently signed between Nigeria and Turkey would significantly strengthen Nigeria's security architecture, economic prospects and foreign policy objectives.

Prof. Fage explained that the agreements, which cover areas such as diaspora policy, military cooperation, diplomatic training and the establishment of a Joint Economic and Trade Committee, reflect the growing importance of bilateral relations in Nigeria's external engagements.

According to him, bilateral agreements involve cooperation between two countries, unlike multilateral arrangements that bring together several states, adding that such partnerships are often designed to deliver direct and measurable benefits to the parties involved.

"This bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Turkiye will go a long way towards improving the situation in Nigeria. For instance, the military cooperation aspect is very important because Turkiye is far ahead of Nigeria in terms of military technology and capacity. Nigeria stands to gain immensely from such cooperation," he said.

Prof. Fage noted that Turkiye would also benefit from the partnership, stressing that bilateral relations are usually built on mutual interests and shared advantages.