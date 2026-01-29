Ghana: Suspended Public Education Campaigns Cause Increased Road Crashes, Fatalities - Nrsa

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has attributed the sharp rise in road traffic crashes and fatalities recorded in 2025 partly to funding challenges that led to the suspension of sustained public education campaigns.

The authority warned that the situation could worsen if renewed investment is not made in road safety interventions.

This follows the release of provisional national road crash statistics indicating that 2,949 people lost their lives in 14,743 road traffic crashes across the country between January and December 2025, representing a significant increase over figures recorded in the previous year.

Reacting to the data, the Director-General of the NRSA, Mr Abraham Amaliba, said the authority was unable to roll out its regular Stay Alive public education campaigns during the year due to funding constraints, a development he said contributed to the rise in crashes and fatalities.

Speaking in a radio interview on Citi FM on Monday, which was monitored by The Ghanaian Times, Mr Amaliba noted that the authority had consistently recorded reductions in road crashes and fatalities whenever public education campaigns were sustained.

"These numbers are going up, particularly in a year when we were not able to do serialised campaigns. Anytime we do the campaigns, the numbers drop," he stated.

According to NRSA data, reported road crashes increased by 9.3 per cent, from 13,489 cases in 2024 to 14,743 cases in 2025. Vehicle involvement also rose by 8.5 per cent, with 24,938 vehicles involved in crashes in 2025, compared to 22,975 vehicles recorded in the previous year.

Fatalities climbed sharply by 18.2 per cent, from 2,494 deaths in 2024 to 2,949 deaths in 2025, making road traffic deaths the fastest-growing indicator among all crash-related statistics. Injuries also increased from 15,607 in 2024 to 16,714 in 2025, representing a 7.1 per cent rise.

Mr Amaliba attributed the funding delays to the restructuring of the Road Fund, which required parliamentary approval and the establishment of a governing board before disbursements could resume.

He said the process had since been completed following the passage of the relevant legislation and the inauguration of the board.

The Director-General added that the authority would soon resume public education programmes at lorry stations, churches and other public places, intensify radio and television campaigns, and strengthen enforcement efforts in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

Beyond funding challenges, Mr Amaliba identified indiscipline among road users as a major contributor to the rising death toll. He cited excessive speeding, disregard for traffic regulations and unsafe pedestrian behaviour, including careless road crossing and mobile phone use while walking.

He described speeding as the leading cause of road traffic crashes and reiterated the statutory speed limits of 50 kilometres per hour in built-up areas, 30 kilometres per hour around schools, hospitals and markets, 90 kilometres per hour on highways and 100 kilometres per hour on motorways.

Mr Amaliba stressed that road safety remained a shared responsibility requiring the cooperation of all road users.