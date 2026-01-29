Nigeria: Bayelsa Launches Mass Vaccination Campaign Against Measles, Rubella

In many communities across Bayelsa State, childhood illnesses that should be easily prevented still threaten the lives of young children.

Limited access to healthcare, vaccine hesitancy and poor awareness have left many families vulnerable to diseases like measles and rubella.

These illnesses, though preventable, continue to cause serious complications and, in some cases, lead to death.

It is against this backdrop that the wife of the Bayelsa State governor, Mrs Gloria Diri, led other critical stakeholders in a renewed effort to safeguard the health of children to flag off the Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign on Monday in Yenagoa.

It is a statewide health intervention aimed at protecting children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The campaign is the outcome of collaboration between the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, the State Primary Health Care Board, and development partners who have been working behind the scenes to strengthen immunisation services.

Their goal is to ensure that every eligible child, no matter where they live, has access to life-saving vaccines.

This year's campaign also carries emotional significance. It is being held in honour of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Orujakpo, who was widely known for supporting health initiatives, especially those focused on children.

Organisers said dedicating the campaign to his memory reflects his passion for disease prevention and child survival while describing the programme as a crucial intervention for children between nine months and 14 years old.

This age group, they said, remains highly vulnerable when routine immunisation is missed.

Some medical experts warned that measles and rubella are not just common childhood illnesses, they can lead to severe health problems such as brain damage, blindness, hearing loss, and convulsions.

In pregnant women, rubella infection can cause congenital rubella syndrome, leaving newborns with lifelong disabilities.

Speaking during the flag-off, Dr. Diri reflected on earlier groundwork that made the campaign possible.

"Preparations and renewed efforts to eliminate vaccine-preventable childhood diseases began in 2025 with the launch of a statewide advocacy rollout, which was replicated across all local government areas."

She noted that the advocacy helped communities better understand the value of immunisation and strengthened coordination among health workers and local leaders.

According to her, those efforts laid the foundation for a more organised system capable of reaching more children during large-scale exercises like the current one.

According to her, those efforts laid the foundation for a more organised system capable of reaching more children during large-scale exercises like the current one.

Dr. Diri reassured parents who may still have doubts about vaccines, adding that the exercise goes beyond a single vaccine.

"Measles-rubella vaccines are safe and remain the most effective means of building children's immunity against measles, congenital rubella syndrome, convulsions, blindness, brain damage and, in severe cases, death.

"This campaign is an integrated one. It combines the measles-rubella vaccine with other essential vaccines, including the malaria vaccine for children aged five months to one year, and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for nine-year-old girls."

To make access easier, temporary vaccination posts have been set up in markets, schools, churches, mosques, motor parks, village squares, and waterfront communities.

Trained health workers will be on ground throughout the campaign period, which runs from January 27 to February 5, 2026.

The first lady also called for community support, urging religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth groups, and school authorities to cooperate with health teams.

Their involvement, she said, will help reduce resistance and ensure that more children in Bayelsa grow up healthy and protected.