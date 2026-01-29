Nigeria: Spain Announce 2026 World Cup Base in Tennessee

29 January 2026
Spain will be based in the city of Chattanooga during the World Cup, around two hours from Atlanta, where they will play two of their three group stage matches, the country's football federation said.

The town of around 190,000 inhabitants is situated on the river Tennessee in the southern US state of the same name.

"Luis de la Fuente's team will stay in the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown and will use the facilities at Baylor School as a training centre," the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Thursday.

European champions Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, will play Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia on June 15 and 21 respectively in Atlanta.

Their final Group H match will be against two-time winners Uruguay in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Spain are the top ranked team by world governing body FIFA and one of the big favourites for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

