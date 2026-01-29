Nigeria: Beware of Fake Ads for Non-Existent Jobs At Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agency

Beware of fake ads for non-existent jobs at Nigeria's anti-corruption agency

IN SHORT: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is not currently hiring and has warned Nigerians against false recruitment claims linked to a website unrelated to the commission.

"EFCC Recruitment 2026 is Now Open!" reads a 23 January 2026 Facebook post.

The post continues: "The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially opened applications for its 2026 recruitment exercise. This is a great opportunity for qualified Nigerians aged 18-35 years who are passionate about national service and fighting corruption.Open to SSCE, ND, HND & Degree holders."

SSCE refers to Nigeria's senior secondary school certificate examination, ND the national diploma and HND the higher national diploma. The ND and HND are lower qualifications than a university degree.

The message stresses that the application is free, a tactic likely intended to draw Nigerians' interest. It includes a link to a website where interested users can supposedly apply.

The EFCC is Nigeria's anti-corruption agency that investigates financial crimes. The message was also published here, here, here and here.

But is it true that the commission is recruiting? We checked.

Fake notice

Clicking the link in the Facebook post led us to a website unrelated to the EFCC. The anti-corruption agency typically advertises vacancies only through its careers page and verified social media accounts.

Despite linking back to the EFCC's genuine website, the details on this unrelated site refer to non-existent jobs.

On 25 January, the EFCC warned on X that the recruitment notice in question was "fake".

Jobs at the EFCC are seen as secure, similar to at other Nigerian government and security agencies, but the commission is not currently recruiting.

Africa Check has debunked many online scams offering jobs, grants, loans and giveaways. Read our guide on how to spot them.

