Gambia: Gpa, Alportbanjul Stage Major Drill Exercise On Bomb Threat, Fire Incident

The Gambia Port Authority (GPA) in collaboration with Alport Banjul yesterday conducted one of its most comprehensive emergency preparedness exercises to date, simulating scenarios including a suspected explosive device, a fire outbreak, and other hazardous incidents. The annual drill, described by officials as one of the best ever staged, was carried out in near real-life conditions to demonstrate the port's readiness as it undergoes rapid expansion.

The navy successfully neutralised a simulated explosive device, while fire officers swiftly responded to a staged blaze that left four individuals unconscious. Ambulances and health workers provided immediate first aid before transferring casualties to well-equipped vehicles. Port staffs were evacuated to safe zones and communication systems were deployed to coordinate the multi-agency response, underscoring management's commitment to safety and preparedness.

During the exercise, bomb threat scenarios were enacted, with naval personnel scanning the port area to ensure safety. Staff were evacuated and assembled at designated safe zones, allowing security forces to carry out their duties without obstruction.

The exercise also included a fire emergency scenario. Fire officers arrived promptly to extinguish the blaze. Several individuals were reported injured in the simulation; first aid was administered on-site to stabilise them before they were transferred to waiting ambulances fitted with advanced medical equipment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The navy's swift neutralisation of the suspected explosive device and the coordinated response of health and fire services underscored the nation's readiness to confront any emergency. Authorities highlighted that as the port continues to expand, such exercises are vital to ensuring the safety of staff, cargo, and infrastructure.

Speaking at the exercise, Alport Security Director Baris Demirci, underscored the significance of the exercise, adding: "We are very proud of what we saw today. This exercise shows that our port is ready for any challenge and that we care deeply about the safety of our people and the country."

"Today, we tested ISPS Code highest security level, known as Security Level 3. This is an international standard. In simple words, it means we practiced for the most difficult situations, like emergencies or security threats. We believe that being prepared is the only way to stay safe. We didn't just follow the rules today: we showed that Port of Banjul is one of the safest ports in the region," he claimed.

"To the international shipping companies, your vessels and your goods are safe with us at Alport Banjul. To the people of the Gambia: This port is your gateway to the world, and we are guarding it 24 hours and seven days. We are not just investing in new machineries; we are training people and building better security systems to keep the Gambian economy growing."

The Commander of the Gambia Navy, Commander Fara Jobe, underscored the importance of the exercise, describing it as both mandatory under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and vital to the nation's defence.

"This exercise is required by the ISPS Code," Commander Jobe explained. "As a service, the Gambian Navy has a mandate to safeguard our territorial waters as well as the immediate source of The Gambia."

He emphasised that the port, as a critical piece of national infrastructure, demands robust protection. "We train specifically for the security of the port, and we have a dedicated team in place to respond to threats, including bombs and terrorism. It is also our responsibility to protect vessels anchored in our waters," he said.

Commander Jobe noted that the exercise was designed to test its capabilities and capacity. "It revealed some gaps that need to be addressed to reduce limitations. However, overall, the exercise marked a clear improvement compared to the last time. We witnessed greater professionalism among the men tasked with conducting the exercise," he remarked.

He further highlighted the availability of resources, praising the new ambulances and fire extinguishers provided during the drill. "The equipment was all new, which contributed significantly to the effectiveness of the exercise," he added.

Ebrima Jobe, Director of Maritime Safety and Security at the Gambia Maritime Authority (GMA), emphasised the collective responsibility of safeguarding the nation's key infrastructure.

"Security and safety are everyone's business," he said. "The Port of Banjul is the lifeline of The Gambia, with 90% of our trade passing through it. Ensuring the security and safety of the port is therefore of utmost importance to the GMA and to the country as a whole."

He explained that the drill was designed to enhance the responsiveness of personnel in the event of a real emergency. He added that such exercises would be conducted regularly, with the objective of continually improving the effectiveness of both the personnel and their response. "The port is absolutely essential to the country, and protecting it remains paramount," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mam Pateh Dampha, Deputy Harbour Master and Port Facility Security Officer, highlighted the wider challenges facing global maritime security. He pointed to threats such as organised crime, smuggling, geopolitical conflicts, cyberattacks, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and climate change, all of which demand stronger international cooperation to safeguard vital sea lanes, ships, and port facilities.

"The importance of the ISPS Code goes far beyond regulatory compliance," Dampha explained. "It was adopted in direct response to growing global concerns about terrorism, particularly after the September 11 attacks. It serves as a preventive measure to protect lives, cargo, and maritime operations from security threats and acts of terrorism."

He further noted that the day's exercise brought together multiple key stakeholders to simulate real-life scenarios and test the Port of Banjul's Facility Security Plan (PFSP). "The exercise assessed command and control, coordination, communication, resource availability, and responses to security threats and incidents. It strengthened awareness, response capabilities, and cooperation between maritime administration, national security institutions, operators, and communication channels," Dampha said.