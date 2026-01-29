Gambia: Garnbia-Japan Signs ¥2oom Food Assistance Agreernent

The Government of The Gambia and the Government of Japan on Tuesday signed Exchange Notes for the provision of Japanese food assistance amounting to ¥200 million, equivalent to approximately D95 million, under the Japanese Food Assistance Programme.

The signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, was presided over by the Honourable Minister, Hon. Sering Modou Njie, and formalizes Japan's commitment to support The Gambia's food and nutritional security.

Under the agreement, Japan will supply 1,776 metric tons of rice, which will contribute significantly to addressing food needs across the country and complement ongoing national efforts to strengthen food security.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Sering Modou Njie conveyed the Government of The Gambia's deep appreciation to the Government of Japan for its continued and unwavering support. He emphasized that the assistance comes at a critical time and will play an important role in enhancing food availability while supporting broader government interventions in the sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his remarks, the Japanese Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. Akamatsu Takeshi, noted that the assistance responds directly to a request from the Government of The Gambia and underscores Japan's strong commitment to supporting the country's food security agenda. He commended the Government for its leadership and praised the resilience of the Gambian people in the face of global economic and climatic challenges. (Source: Foreign Affairs Ministry)