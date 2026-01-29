Gambia: Solicitor General Advises Against Hate Speech Ahead of Elections

The Solicitor General, Hussein Thomasi, has urged Gambians to avoid hate speech and inflammatory conduct, especially with the upcoming elections. This call is part of efforts to maintain peace and social cohesion in The Gambia.

Mr. Thomasi was speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Legal Year at the Law Court Complex in Banjul on Sunday.

According to him, in The Gambia, incitement to violence and hate speech are prohibited under Section 58 of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025. "The law states that anyone who publicly incites or promotes violence or hatred against a group or individual based on their race, religion, national or ethnic origin, descent, colour, gender, disability, or other characteristics can face imprisonment of 3 to 5 years," he cited.

He emphasised that in The Gambia, hate speech is considered a serious issue that affects human rights and dignity. "The government has laws in place to address incitement to violence and hate speech, with penalties of up to 3-5 years imprisonment for those found guilty," he cautioned.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He indicated that recent studies and reports highlight the persistence of hate speech in The Gambia, particularly along ethnic lines, and called for urgent action to address this threat to social cohesion.

The country's Solicitor General emphasised the importance of collaboration and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening the rule of law and access to justice.

He said the Ministry of Justice is committed to strengthening the rule of law and enhancing access to justice in The Gambia. He added that these efforts aim to promote justice, accountability, and human rights in The Gambia.