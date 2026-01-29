Nigeria: Lagos Airport Temporary Terminal Nears Completion - - FAAN

The Authority says the temporary terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport is over 90 per cent complete and will support international flight operations during the rehabilitation of the ageing Terminal One.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says the temporary terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos State, is nearing completion as part of efforts to sustain international flight operations during the planned rehabilitation of the ageing Terminal One.

The facility, covering about 8,000 square metres, is over 90 per cent complete and is expected to become operational within weeks, according to the authority.

FAAN said the temporary structure is designed to handle up to 1,500 departing passengers during peak periods.

The terminal will initially serve between five and six airlines on departure-only operations and is equipped with full passenger processing facilities, including check-in counters, security screening points and three boarding gates.

The authority highlighted that the intervention is aimed at preventing disruptions to international travel once Terminal One is shut down for comprehensive reconstruction.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility on Wednesday, FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, said the rehabilitation of the old terminal had become unavoidable, noting that the structure had been in continuous use for nearly five decades without major upgrades.

"Murtala Muhammed Terminal One has been operational for over 48 years with no comprehensive rehabilitation. The current condition of the facility makes this upgrade urgent," she said.

She explained that the temporary terminal was developed to ensure international flight operations continue while extensive reconstruction work is carried out on the main terminal.

According to her, the facility is designed to support safe and efficient passenger processing throughout the rehabilitation period.

Ms Kuku added that FAAN adopted a phased implementation strategy to avoid a complete shutdown of international airport activities.

Under the arrangement, the first phase involves the full rehabilitation of Terminal One, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and civil works, while the second phase will focus on the expansion of Terminal Two to increase passenger handling capacity.

She said the project has received federal government backing because of Lagos' strategic role as Nigeria's main international aviation hub.

"Lagos remains the country's primary gateway, and this project is critical to improving service delivery and meeting modern aviation standards," Ms Kuku noted.

FAAN also disclosed that supporting infrastructure has been put in place to complement the temporary terminal's operations. These include a dedicated car park, a temporary passenger pick-up zone and improved access roads to reduce congestion around the facility.

Ms Kuku noted that accessibility considerations were incorporated into the terminal's design to accommodate elderly passengers, persons with reduced mobility and families travelling with children.