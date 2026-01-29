Nigeria: 'She Raised Us Alone Ever Since Our Father Left' - Omije Ojumi's Daughter Opens Up On Family Struggles

Omije Ojumi will be buried on Thursday

Jomiloju, the first daughter of the late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, famed for her hit song "Omije Ojumi", delivered a moving tribute to her mother on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) graduate in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management died at the age of 46.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the service of songs held in her mother's honour in Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos, Jomiloju revealed that her mother had raised her and her brother single-handedly.

In a viral video obtained by this newspaper on Thursday, she described her mother as "the best mother in the world" and the only person who ever made her feel truly special.

Jomiloju said, "Thank you to Uncle Wale, her big brother, for everything he did. He did the unexpected, and I'm so proud of him. Ever since my father left me, he has not cared. He did not call. Imagine, now he's calling. When he knows that someone has gone, he's calling. My mother was the best. If there were another word I could use to describe her, I would say it, because there's nothing in this world I can compare her to.

"My mother aimed to make sure that the mistakes she made in her life, both marital mistakes, both financial mistakes, both Godly mistakes that she made, don't reflect on my brother and my life. So she wanted everything good in this world to be for us."

Lived for her children

Additionally, Jomiloju revealed that her mother devoted her life entirely to her and her brother.

She added that their mother enrolled them in the best schools to ensure they received a strong and well-rounded education.

"So I can be a gynaecologist, and my brother can be an actor. Oh God, I thank you, Lord. But it's a shame, and it's a pity that she left so early. She doesn't wait to eat the fruit of her labour. I did not expect any of these things to happen. Although she was saying it, and my mother, every time she says something, it will surely come to pass.

"When she was limping on the leg, I said, 'Mummy, this is not normal,' but she said, 'Don't worry, I'll be fine." She had already planned everything. She always told me, "Always make a plan for tomorrow. The things you do today will feature tomorrow, " she noted." My mother always had respect for people", she noted.

Furthermore, Jomiloju emphasised that her mother never begged for money but always ensured they had the very best.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She vowed to honour her mother's wish by guiding her brother to become a prayer warrior, a good and responsible man.

"She always said, "I live for my kids." She really did live for her kids. My love, her children have to continue where she left off. And I promise you, I'll take care of them. I'll take care of them, your baby boy. I'll make sure he becomes more than what you wanted him to be, a prayer warrior, a man, a responsible man."

The singer will be laid to rest today.