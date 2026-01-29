Gambia: IEC to Inspect Voter Registration Centres, Party Offices

The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) has announced a nationwide assessment of all designated voter registration centres and the regional offices of registered political parties as part of preparations for the 2026 supplementary voter registration exercise.

According to a press release issued by the Commission, the assessment will take place from 1st to 14th February 2026, covering voter registration facilities across the country. The exercise is intended to ensure that all centres are suitable, accessible, and fully prepared to support a credible and efficient voter registration process.

In a parallel move aimed at strengthening electoral integrity, the Commission will also inspect the regional bureaux of all registered political parties. The inspections are designed to promote adherence to electoral regulations and reinforce compliance with the country's legal framework governing political participation.

The Commission stated that the entire process will be guided by the Elections Act 2025, which received presidential assent in November 2025 and now serves as the principal legal instrument regulating elections in the country. The new law introduces updated standards and procedures intended to enhance transparency, accountability, and fairness throughout the electoral cycle.

Electoral observers say the assessment comes at a critical time, as preparations intensify ahead of upcoming electoral activities, with voter registration viewed as the foundation of any credible election. Ensuring that registration centres meet required standards and that political parties operate within the law, it is expected to boost public confidence in the democratic process.

The Commission reassured the general public, political stakeholders, and civil society actors of its unwavering commitment to delivering a credible, inclusive, and transparent electoral process. It emphasised that the assessment exercise is part of its broader mandate to safeguard the integrity of elections and uphold democratic principles.

Members of the public and political actors are being encouraged to cooperate fully with assessment teams during the two-week exercise, as the Commission works to lay the groundwork for a smooth and lawful supplementary voter registration in 2026.

