Gambia: Dleag Arrests 48 With Cocaine, Kush, Others

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG), has arrested forty-eight (48) individuals across the country for possession and suspected trafficking of prohibited drugs, including cannabis sativa, cannabis resin (hashish), cannabis ruderalis (skunk), kush, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy.

When contacted for comments, Dawda Sanyang, the spokesperson of DLEAG confirmed that the arrests were carried out between 12 and 26 January 2026 during a series of coordinated operations at checkpoints, border entry points, nightclubs and residential areas.

The suspects, ranging in ages between 18 and 48 years, were apprehended in locations including Gunjur, Wellingara, Bakau, Brikama, Serrekunda, Farafenni, Banjul, Kololi, Barra, Sukuta, Lamin, Pirang, Tanji and several other communities.

Among those arrested was a 44-year-old resident of Gunjur, Musa Jarra, who was apprehended on 13 January 2026 with 13 parcels and 54 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, along with 17 wraps of suspected cannabis resin concealed in a multi-coloured nylon bag.

In a separate operation, PRO Sanyang revealed that a 40-year-old Senegalese national, Ousman Njie, was arrested at the Barra-Ginack Crossing Point with six bundles of suspected cannabis sativa hidden inside a travelling bag.

DLEAG also reported the arrest of several young suspects in possession of kush and ecstasy. On 13 January, Lamin Camara, 21, and Fatou Gaye, 20, were arrested with 20 wraps of suspected kush, while Famara Bah, 24, was found with wraps of skunk and seven ecstasy pills.

Additional ecstasy seizures were made in Kololi, Serrekunda and Farafenni, including a major arrest of a 46-year-old Kololi resident found with 363 ecstasy pills, alongside quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Several arrests involved border areas and checkpoints, including Bullock, Mandinaba, Kalagi and Barra.

At Bullock checkpoint, DLEAG officers intercepted suspects carrying cannabis sativa and hashish concealed in plastic bags and cement paper.

In Bakindik Koto, a Senegalese national was arrested with ten bundles of suspected cannabis sativa hidden inside a travelling bag.

He furthered revealed that some of the suspects were arrested at entertainment venues and nightclubs, including Corrugate Bar, City Pub and the 50-50 Night Club, where drugs were allegedly concealed in pockets, medical sachets and personal belongings.