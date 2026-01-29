Africa: Afcon Success Shows Africa's Readiness for World Stage - - Journalists' Network President

The President of the International Network of Arab and African Journalists, Mr. Cheikh Tidiane Diouwara, has described the successful hosting of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco as a milestone for African sports, while calling on media professionals to uphold ethical, responsible, and accurate journalism in the coverage of major sporting events.

Speaking following the conclusion of the continental tournament, Mr. Diouwara praised the Kingdom of Morocco for what he termed an unprecedented level of professionalism, noting that the organisation of AFCON demonstrated Africa's growing capacity to host world-class competitions.

He congratulated the Moroccan government and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for delivering a tournament that honoured the African continent and reinforced Morocco's readiness to host major global sporting events, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Mr. Diouwara also welcomed the Royal Court's statement reaffirming Morocco's commitment to African unity, solidarity, and shared development, describing it as a reflection of the Kingdom's long-standing dedication to a united and prosperous Africa through the sharing of experience, expertise, and skills.

The journalists' network president extended congratulations to the Senegalese national team for reaching the final and lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy for the second time, describing the victory as a testament to discipline, teamwork, and excellence in African football.

While highlighting the tournament's overall success, Mr. Diouwara emphasised that professional and ethical media coverage remains essential to preserving the integrity of sport and Africa's image on the global stage. He called on African and Arab journalists to adhere to internationally recognised standards of journalism and to avoid misinformation, exaggeration, or misleading narratives.

He noted that isolated incidents reported during the final match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat should not overshadow the broader success of the tournament, stressing that such occurrences were inconsistent with the values of sportsmanship upheld by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Mr. Diouwara concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the International Network of Arab and African Journalists to promoting ethical journalism, professionalism, and unity, while supporting Africa's continued rise as a respected host of major international sporting events.