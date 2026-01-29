Gambia: Transnational Organised Crime Is Evolving Daily!

editorial

The world today faces numerous challenges on different fronts. From slavery and weapons smuggling to corruption and other vices, the rising criminal enterprise continues to thrive in the shadows, mostly targeting vulnerable communities. It's a multi-billion-dollar industry that operates across borders, exploiting people and undermining global security. Fuelled by criminal networks engaged in a wide range of illicit activities, including money laundering, it is high time authorities took action to address this growing menace.

The challenges communities face are enormous and multifaceted, dealing with pressing global issues. Recently, Sub-Saharan Africa has paid a heavy price due to this lucrative enterprise. The worrying fact is that countless people are tricked and trafficked illegally across borders daily by agents operating in the shadows.

In response, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), INTERPOL, and the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), with support from the European Union, recently staged the third and final stakeholder dialogue in The Gambia. The event focused on 'Enhancing Africa's Ability to Counter Transnational Crime initiative'.

Human trafficking and smuggling are two of the most pervasive organised crimes in Africa, earning billions of dollars for perpetrators and causing misery - and often death - for victims. Every transnational organised crime violates key principles of the African human rights system and the African Charter.

As a lucrative venture, the saddest part is the use of huge amounts of money to bribe those who might obstruct this business. This highlights the need to instill good values that prioritise the country's interests.

As noted by speakers at the event, transnational organised crime generates direct and indirect impacts that violate human rights. Victims are often forced into degrading acts, including violence, forced labour, and sexual exploitation, weakening the rule of law.

Transnational organised crime steals futures, corrupts communities, and destroys lives. The agents behind it, akin to modern-day slavery, rake in millions at the expense of vulnerable communities. Every step taken to combat this crime saves a life. Authorities must devise measures to holistically address this issue once and for all. Let's work together as a team to tackle this issue.

