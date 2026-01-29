Nigeria: Kaduna to Host 2026 Nigeria Public Relations Week, Signs MOU With NIPR

press release

The selection of Kaduna followed a rigorous assessment process by the Institute's Governing Council.

Kaduna State has been selected as the host of the 2026 Nigeria Public Relations Week, a flagship annual event of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). The selection followed a rigorous assessment process by the Institute's Governing Council.

The hosting rights were formally conveyed on Thursday when the NIPR President, Ike Neliaku, led members of the Governing Council and the Local Organising Committee to present the hosting flag to the Kaduna State Government. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed to seal the state's commitment to hosting the national event.

The 2026 edition of the Week will be held under the theme, "Food Security: From Policy Papers to Public Plates - The Public Relations Imperatives," a focus that organisers say reflects Nigeria's pressing development priorities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Receiving the delegation, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, described the selection as both an honour and a responsibility, noting that the theme aligns with the state government's efforts to tackle poverty, unemployment and insecurity through resilient and inclusive food systems.

According to the NIPR leadership, the Week will feature the Institute's Annual General Meeting, strategic media engagements, an executive roundtable on food security, fellowship inductions, capacity-building sessions and guided project tours across Kaduna State. More than 2,000 participants from within and outside Nigeria are expected to attend.

The Governing Council said Kaduna State was chosen in recognition of its record in crisis management, peace restoration, inclusive infrastructure delivery and economic renewal.

The governor reaffirmed the state's readiness to host the event to the highest professional and organisational standards, while highlighting ongoing investments in agriculture and food security. These include the Special Agro-Processing Zone, the Africa Quality Assurance Centre, a $200 million Mega Poultry Project, and the allocation of 11 per cent of the proposed 2026 state budget to agriculture.

He also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the federal government's agricultural policies have strengthened sub-national efforts aimed at transforming the sector.

Mr Sani further expressed appreciation for his appointment as Patron of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, expressing confidence that the 2026 Nigeria Public Relations Week will set a new benchmark and deliver lasting value to participants, Kaduna State and the country at large.