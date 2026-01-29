Ghana: Dr Farouk Mahama Urges Unity Ahead of NPP Primaries

28 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yahaya NUHU

The former Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama, has appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency to prioritise unity and embrace peace ahead of the party's presidential primaries.

He said unity and peace within the party would make it stronger before and after the presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Dr Mahama made the appeal while interacting with party delegates at Adiboo on Monday.

According to him, winning political power in the 2028 general election should be the ultimate goal of the party, hence the need for members to come together as one united elephant family.

"We cannot win the 2028 elections without prioritising unity within the party across all constituencies in the country," he stated.

Dr Mahama noted that internal divisions and the formation of sectional groups only served as roadblocks to the progress of the party.

He said the true spirit of the NPP lay in the commitment of its members to work vigorously to ensure the party regains power in 2028.

The former legislator cautioned party members against excessive sectional politics in their respective electoral areas and urged them to rather play roles that would strengthen the party and enhance its chances of returning to power.

He further stated that unity was one of the key pillars that could lead the party to victory and described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the sole candidate capable of leading the party to power.

Dr Mahama also indicated that Dr Bawumia, the former Vice-President and the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, had been well marketed and positioned to lead the party to victory.

He added that without Dr Bawumia, it would be difficult for the party to win power in 2028, hence the need for delegates to rally behind him and support his bid in the party's presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Dr Mahama further described Dr Bawumia as a man of peace, integrity, honesty and intelligence, with strong leadership qualities.

He therefore urged all delegates in the Yendi Constituency and beyond to vote massively for Dr Bawumia to lead the party.

Meanwhile, the NPP has set Saturday, January 31, 2026, as the date for its presidential primaries.

