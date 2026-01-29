Ghana: Nandom Midwifery Training College to Introduce RGN Programme

The Nandom Midwifery Training College is set to begin a Registered General Nursing (RGN) programme in the 2026/2027 academic year, a move expected to expand health training opportunities in the Nandom Municipality and the Upper West Region at large.

The announcement was made by the Principal of the College, Madam Christina Terbobri, during a stakeholders' engagement organised by St. Theresa's Hospital at Nandom on Thursday.

According to her, the introduction of the RGN programme marks a major milestone in the growth of the institution and its contribution to health manpower development in the country.

Madam Terbobri used the occasion to encourage the public to take advantage of the new programme by enrolling both male and female students, stressing that the course would help address the growing demand for professional nurses in health facilities across the region, particularly in Nandom.

In his remarks, the Nandom Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Anthony Ziniel, disclosed that he and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Richard Kuuire, had visited the GETFund Secretariat to seek support for the construction of additional classrooms and other learning facilities to support the expansion of the college.

Mr Ziniel further revealed that he made a follow-up visit together with Mr Cosmos Aapengnuo, during which they met the Chief Executive Officer of GETFund to further engage on the funding request.

The MCE also indicated that other second-cycle institutions in the municipality, including Nandom Senior High School and St. John's Technical Institute, had been earmarked to benefit from GETFund projects aimed at improving educational infrastructure.

The stakeholders' engagement brought together health professionals, traditional leaders, education authorities and community members, who welcomed the introduction of the Registered General Nursing programme and pledged their support towards the development of the college.