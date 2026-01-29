Ghana: Eschew All Forms of Corruption, Exhibit Professionalism - Dep Finance Minister

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has urged Customs officials to exhibit high professionalism and eschew all forms of corruption and fraud to help boost the country's revenue generation.

He said every cedi lost through corruption represented a missed opportunity to support national development, including investment in education, healthcare, safe drinking water and sanitation.

Speaking at the commemoration of International Customs Day on Monday, held on the theme "Customs Protecting Society through Vigilance and Commitment," Mr Ampem charged Customs officials to rededicate themselves to their duties and work with integrity and patriotism to enhance revenue mobilisation.

According to him, revenue remained the lifeblood of the economy, stressing that government's ability to deliver critical infrastructure, quality education, healthcare and other essential services depended largely on effective domestic revenue mobilisation.

"Revenue lost through corruption translates into unbuilt schools, unpaved roads, and lives adversely affected by inadequate healthcare, unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation," the Deputy Minister stated.

He said it was important for Customs officials to uphold the highest standards, root out unethical behaviour at all levels, and exemplify transparency, accountability and service to the nation.

"Your vigilance at our ports, borders and entry points is critical to securing our economic future. Your work is vital to protecting society and safeguarding Ghana's future," Mr Ampem said.

The Deputy Finance Minister noted that the contribution of Customs to the overall revenue target of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was significant, adding that government was counting on the division to support the attainment of this year's revenue targets.

Mr Ampem averred that in an era of increasing global trade and complex security threats, the work of Customs went beyond revenue collection.

He said Customs officers were responsible for protecting the country's borders, ports, airports and entry points, while ensuring smooth and faster clearance of goods through legitimate trade.

Over the years, he said, the nation had relied on the Customs Division of the GRA to remain vigilant and committed to those critical responsibilities.

"It is through your vigilance that our country is protected from the influx of illicit drugs, small arms and ammunition, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, substandard goods and environmentally harmful products," he stated.

Such threats, he noted, if left unchecked, undermined public health, national security and economic stability.

Mr Ampem said although Customs remained central to Ghana's safety, protecting society was not the responsibility of Customs alone, but required strong partnerships among government institutions, security agencies, international organisations, the private sector and civil society.

He assured that the Ministry of Finance was determined to empower Customs to safeguard the nation's security and economy.