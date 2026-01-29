Ghana: Glomef Donates Learning Materials to Pupils in Ahafo Ano North Municipality

28 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel DZIRASAH

The Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) Ghana has distributed learning materials to vulnerable pupils in selected basic schools in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region to enhance teaching and learning while easing the financial burden on parents in cocoa-growing communities.

The donation, carried out under the organisation's flagship two-year Right4Cocoa Project, benefited pupils of Maabang Presbyterian Basic School and Maafo SDA Basic School. In total, about 500 pupils received school bags, exercise books, mathematical sets, pens and pencils.

The Right4Cocoa Project focuses on promoting child rights, access to education and child protection in cocoa-farming areas, where socio-economic challenges often expose children to child labour, school dropout and limited access to learning materials.

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at Maabang, the Project Coordinator of GLOMEF, Mr Fawaz Alhassan, said education remained a critical tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and reducing child labour in cocoa-growing communities. He noted that the intervention would motivate pupils to stay in school and improve their academic prospects.

"This intervention is part of our broader commitment to ensuring that children in cocoa communities enjoy their right to education in a safe and supportive environment," he stated.

The Head Teacher of Maabang Presbyterian Junior High School, Mr James Boateng, expressed appreciation to GLOMEF and its funding partner, Unifor Canada, for the timely support. He explained that the donation would significantly reduce the financial burden on parents, many of whom are small-scale cocoa farmers, and help pupils remain focused on their studies.

The Right4Cocoa Project is currently being implemented in Dormaa West and Sunyani in the Bono Region, as well as Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti Region.

GLOMEF reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with schools, communities and development partners to advance children's rights, social justice and sustainable development across cocoa-growing areas in Ghana.

