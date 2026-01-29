Ghana: Justmoh Hostels' 540-Bed Hostel Facility Inaugurated

Justmoh Hostels has inaugurated a 540-bed hostel facility for the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) School of Railways and Infrastructure Development (SRID), Essikado Campus, at Ketan in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The facility, known as Justmoh Block 'A' and named after the Essikado Omanhene, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, commenced in March 2024 and was completed in January 2026. It is expected to help SRID-UMaT address accommodation and security challenges, while meeting the growing demand from prospective students.

The hostel comprises facilities for religious activities, healthcare services, training and counselling to support students' academic and personal development.

Speaking at the inauguration on Thursday, the Chairman of the Justmoh Group, Dr Justice Amoh, described the project as a product of careful planning, resource mobilisation and, above all, divine guidance.

He announced plans to name another block in honour of Mr Pobee Biney, described as a distinguished and prominent union leader in the history of hostels in Sekondi-Takoradi, by 2028.

The Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, recalled that the SRID programme started in 2021 with a student population of 241, at a time when the railway hostel could accommodate more than 95 per cent of students.

He noted that the current student population of about 3,300 could rise to 3,500 after the current admission season, thereby intensifying accommodation challenges.

Dr Amoh explained that Justmoh Hostels conceived the SRID hostel project based on the belief that students perform better when they live in a safe, decent and supportive environment.

He observed that many tertiary institutions, including SRID, face serious accommodation deficits, adding that Justmoh Block 'A' was the company's contribution to easing the burden and creating a space that supports learning, discipline and personal development.

According to him, the hostel facility would also serve as a platform for internship and employment opportunities with Justmoh Construction Limited.

"Justmoh Hostel is more than just a building of concrete and steel," he emphasised, disclosing that the second phase of the project was underway, with a long-term target of a 2,000-bed capacity.

Professor Amankwah described Justmoh Hostels as a strategic partner that has helped ensure students live close to campus and attend lectures on time.

He appealed to the government to support SRID in operating the Kojokrom Health Centre, which is located close to the campus, assuring that the university was prepared to provide medical staff, equipment and services to both students and the surrounding community.

Former Minister of Railway Development, Mr Joe Ghartey, commended former Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Jerry Kuma, for nurturing the SRID initiative, and Professor Amankwah for sustaining the vision that began in 2017.

In his remarks, Nana Kobina Nketsia V stressed the importance of engineering education to Ghana's development.

"What we need most importantly are engineers. Justmoh Hostels has come at the right time. Ghana's infrastructure must be rebuilt in the interest of Ghanaians, not external interests. Development must come from within," he stated.