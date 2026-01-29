Ghana: First Sky Group to Complete 50-Megawatt Solar Project in March

The First Sky Group, a Ghanaian-owned holding entity, is set to complete a 50-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic (PV) power station at Yendi in the Northern Region by the end of March this year.

According to the Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, the solar PV power station, when completed, would generate and supply electricity to the national grid. He said the project formed part of the company's commitment to sustainable development and Ghana's renewable energy drive.

Mr Kutortse made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Service of the First Sky Group, held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Sunday.

"As a company, our focus is to build a future that is not only prosperous, but sustainable. That is why First Sky Energies, by the end of March this year, will complete a 50-megawatt Solar PV power station to generate and supply power to the national grid. This project spans across 140 acres of land at Yendi, in the Northern Region," Mr Kutortse said.

He noted that the solar project represented growing confidence in Ghanaian entrepreneurship and local ownership, and would complement the 55-megawatt Bui Solar Project undertaken by the Bui Power Authority.

Mr Kutortse added that the initiative would support and accelerate the government's green energy transition agenda, while creating over 300 direct jobs.

Touching on the company's social interventions, Mr Kutortse said First Sky Group remained committed to improving healthcare delivery, particularly in renal care. He disclosed that the company had invested more than GH¢51 million over the past eight years to provide free dialysis treatment to patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for launching the Mahama Medical Trust Fund, also known as the Mahama CARE initiative, which aims to help absorb dialysis costs for patients nationwide.

Additionally, Mr Kutortse thanked the government for entrusting First Sky Construction, a subsidiary of the Group, as a strategic partner under the Big Push agenda, citing the company's proven capacity and competence.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving national development, stating that "a nation's progress is strongest when public leadership and private enterprises walk together in synergy."

Highlighting other achievements of the Group, Mr Kutortse revealed that First Sky Group currently employed about 6,000 people across the country.

He also disclosed that the company had built 101 churches nationwide and commenced work on 50 additional churches and 50 mission houses for the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

According to him, the church-building initiative aligned with the Legacy Temple vision of the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Mr Kutortse attributed the success of First Sky Group to integrity, and commended management and staff for their dedication and commitment.

The event, held on the theme "Proclaiming the Mighty Deeds of the Lord (Psalm 71:15-17)", was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, senior government officials, past and present Members of Parliament and Ministers of State, the clergy, members of the Judicial Service and traditional leaders.