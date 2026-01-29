Ghana: Bolgatanga PWDs Receive Share of Dacf

A total of 105 persons living with disability (PWDs) in the Bolgatanga Municipality have received their three per cent share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) earmarked for persons with disabilities.

Five organisations of persons with disabilities operating within the Upper East Region also benefited from the disbursement, which amounted to GH¢216,532.00.

The beneficiaries received items including deep freezers, sewing machines and cheques.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Bolgatanga over the weekend, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Roland Atanga Ayoo, said the packages were intended to empower them to engage in sustainable economic ventures, thereby enabling them to earn decent and dignified livelihoods.

He disclosed that the disbursement formed part of earlier allocations made to persons with disabilities in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mr Ayoo commended the contributions of persons with disabilities to the advancement of the local economy, stressing that the Assembly would continue to strengthen its partnership with them to uplift Bolgatanga and its surrounding communities.

"Today's ceremony is a reaffirmation of our collective resolve to promote inclusiveness and empower the marginalised in our society. When we uplift persons with disabilities, we uplift the entire community, because the development of our municipality requires the contribution of every citizen," he stated.

According to the MCE, the three per cent share of the fund for persons with disabilities was intended to support skills development, education, economic empowerment, health care, mobility assistance and livelihood support.

He further indicated that the selection of beneficiaries and the disbursement process were transparent, noting that the exercise formed part of earlier disbursements which began in the last quarter of 2025.

These, he said, included support for organisations of persons with disabilities, income-generating activities, educational assistance and medical needs.

Mr Ayoo charged the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development to closely monitor the beneficiaries to ensure that the funds and items provided were put to good use.

He also encouraged persons with disabilities in the municipality to harness their talents, as the Assembly continued to explore additional ways of supporting them to realise their full potential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the MCE and the management of the Assembly for the transparent disbursement of the fund, noting that the gesture would foster trust, collaboration and mutual understanding, and encourage all stakeholders, both in the formal and informal sectors, to contribute their quota towards the overall development of the municipality.