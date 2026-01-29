Ghana: Majority Leader Responds to Minority Criticisms On Urgency Bills

The Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) minority caucus, led by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, of hypocrisy over criticisms of the use of certificates of urgency in Parliament.

Speaking in response to Monday's press conference by the NPP minority on Joy FM, Mr Ayariga revealed that under previous NPP-led Parliaments, 30 bills were passed using certificates of urgency between 2017 and 2021, with an additional 26 bills expedited between 2021 and 2024.

"Sadly, Afenyo-Markin has brought the leadership of a caucus to such low levels," he stated.

He explained that most bills taken under a certificate of urgency were non-controversial and often underwent extensive review before being reintroduced for swift passage. Some, he noted, were expedited to meet timelines tied to international agreements or programmes.

"The Minority always has the opportunity to propose amendments to any bill processed under a certificate of urgency," he added.

Mr Ayariga stressed that the use of a certificate of urgency did not constitute wrongdoing or abuse of parliamentary procedures.

"Taking a bill under a certificate of urgency is a standard legislative practice and does not imply misconduct in the passage of the bill," he mentioned.

The NPP minority had accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) majority of abusing their parliamentary numbers to push bills through under certificates of urgency.