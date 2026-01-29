Ghana: Visual Arts Can Promote Education, Alleviate Poverty

Award-winning Ghanaian visual artist, Mr Anthony Jefferson Hanson, has described the arts as a life-changing profession and urged Ghanaians to place greater value on it.

Speaking on the theme "Inspiring the Next Generation: Harnessing Sustainable and Innovative Approaches to Arts and Sports" at an event organised by the U.S. Embassy in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Hanson noted that the arts often did not receive the attention and recognition they deserved.

He said the arts had the power to transform lives and serve as an effective tool for poverty alleviation. "An artist is a light bearer of the family," he stated, likening the impact of the arts to God manifesting Himself in human form.

Mr Hanson, who is globally recognised for his visual storytelling and artistic footprint, explained that the arts could also be used as an effective medium for education.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In Ghana, where more than 30 per cent of the population is unlettered, arts can be used to communicate and disseminate information," he said.

Currently teaching at Birmingham Football Club, Mr Hanson said he was living his dream of becoming a professor, enabling him to impart knowledge and inspire others across the world.

Touching on social media and its influence on his career, the internationally acclaimed artist said the platforms had helped increase visibility and recognition. "It makes people get to know you," he noted.

On his plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Mr Hanson said he intended to capture moments of his favourite team playing and winning during the tournament.

He also revealed plans to engage senior high school and tertiary students in the future to inspire them to pursue careers in the arts.

For her part, a visual arts teacher at Labone Senior High School, Ms Pauline Mortoti, described the arts as a lucrative profession and stressed the need to sensitise parents and the general public about its prospects.

The event was attended by Tribe Fest, artists, government representatives, young professionals, educators, tertiary students, as well as patrons and staff of the U.S. Embassy's American Center.