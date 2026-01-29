Ghana: UFO Urges Peace Ahead of NPP Internal Elections

The Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) Ghana has called on the leadership, aspirants and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to uphold peace and security ahead of the party's internal elections scheduled for January 31, 2026.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by its President, Mr Samuel Adobah, the organisation urged all stakeholders to conduct themselves with tolerance, restraint and mutual respect before, during and after the elections.

"Political competition must not be allowed to degenerate into acts that threaten peace and security," the statement said, adding that all parties involved had a responsibility to ensure that calm prevailed throughout the electoral process.

The statement emphasised that internal party elections formed an essential component of Ghana's democratic practice and must be conducted in an atmosphere of calm and mutual understanding to preserve national peace.

"Internal elections offer parties the opportunity to strengthen democracy within their ranks, and this can only be achieved in an environment of peace and mutual respect," Mr Adobah stated.

The organisation commended the leadership of the NPP for what it described as meticulous preparations towards the elections, noting the party's efforts to ensure a peaceful and transparent process.

It also praised the five aspirants contesting the elections for signing a peace pact, describing the move as a demonstration of unity, maturity and commitment to maintaining peace within the party.

According to the statement, the peace pact underscored the resolve of the party and its aspirants to promote internal harmony and avert tensions that could undermine cohesion and stability.

"The decision by the aspirants to commit themselves to a peace pact is commendable and sets a positive example for supporters across the country," the statement noted.

The organisation stressed that the elections should be treated as a family affair and conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of violence, intimidation or provocation, adding that disagreements should be resolved through dialogue and established party structures.

It further called on the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders involved in the process to ensure that the elections were credible, transparent and fair, in accordance with established guidelines.

"A credible and transparent process will not only benefit the NPP but also contribute to the overall peace and stability of the nation," the statement said, expressing optimism that the successful conduct of the elections would reflect the party's commitment to democratic values and position it favourably for future political engagements.