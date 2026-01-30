Africa: Match Bans and Fines Handed Down After Chaotic Scenes At CAN Final

Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

Following the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco earlier this month, which saw Senegal walk off the field after Morocco were given a late penalty moments after Senegal had a goal disallowed, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has been banned for five Confederation of African Football matches and fined $100,000. The Moroccan side also faces player bans and fines for "unsporting behaviour".

The Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final on 18 January, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time, saw a 15-minute delay after Senegal's players left the field, apparently in protest at the awarding of a late penalty to Morocco after a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

TV coverage showed Thiaw gesturing toward his players in a move widely interpreted as telling them to walk off.

A Confederation of African Football statement said Thiaw was guilty of "unsporting conduct" and "bringing the game into disrepute".

Senegalese forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, who play in the English Premier League, received two-match bans for "unsporting behaviour towards the referee".

Victorious Senegal returns home

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of $615,000 (€522,000) for various offences during the final.

These included the "unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF disciplinary code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity".

The fine was also in connection to the behaviour of Senegalese supporters - 17 of whom are still being held in Morocco, awaiting trial for acts of hooliganism.

Moroccan forward Ismael Saibari was handed a three-match ban and a fine of $100,000 for "unsporting behaviour", while captain and defender Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two matches.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined $200,000 (€171,000) for the "inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys".

An additional fine of $100,000 was imposed for the "improper conduct" of players and technical staff who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the work of the Congolese referee.

There was also a $15,000 fine after Moroccan supporters used lasers to try and distract Senegalese players, bringing the total to $315,000.

Pitch invasion

The CAN final took a series of dramatic turns from late in regular time when a Sarr goal was disallowed for a foul on 2025 African player of the year Hakimi.

Morocco were then awarded a penalty when star forward Brahim Diaz was fouled, sparking furious Senegalese protests.

The TV images then showed Thiaw gesturing toward his players - following which most of the team walked off and went to the changing room.

However, star forward Sadio Mane did not follow them and later persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch so that play could resume.

Morocco missed the long-delayed penalty with a weak shot from Diaz saved by Edouard Mendy. The match then went to extra time and Pape Gueye scored to give Senegal a second CAN title.

While play was halted over the disputed penalty, some supporters wearing Senegalese colours threw projectiles and others temporarily invaded the pitch before police and security staff intervened.

World Cup

The bans of Thiaw and the four players relate to CAF matches only and will not affect preparations by Senegal and Morocco for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Senegal are in Group I with France, Norway and the winners of inter-continental play-offs involving Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq.

Morocco, who in 2022 became the first African or Arab country to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in Group C.

Thiaw will be barred for five of the six 2027 CAN qualifying matches involving Senegal in September, October and November. The players will miss the first two qualifiers.

(with AFP)