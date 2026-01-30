Niger: Deutsche Welle Correspondent Arrested in Niamey

press release

On 15 January the DW website published a report written by Tawasa about Nigerian refugees and migrants. The story published in the local Hausa dialect showed dozens of Nigerian migrants and refugees, including women and children, taking refuge in cemeteries and abandoned buildings in Niger. On 23 January, the journalist was arrested. The charges against him have not been disclosed.

Reacting to the arrest of correspondent Gazali Abdou Tasawa, DW Managing Director of Programming, Nadja Scholz said, "We are very concerned about the arrest of our long-standing colleague and demand his immediate release. It must be ensured that our employees can carry out their journalistic work freely and without intimidation." She also confirmed that DW had sought legal assistance and was in touch with the family of correspondent Gazali Abdou Tasawa.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that the arrest of Tasawa was unwarranted and constituted an act of intimidation by the Niger authorities to prevent journalists from reporting the truth. " Tawasa has committed no crime. He has just reported on the plight of Nigerian migrants and refugees who are living under harsh conditions. Reporting onthe migrant situation in Niger is in the public interest and such reports fulfil the public's right to know. The attack on Gazali Abdou Tasawa is totally unacceptable and he should be freed immediately".

