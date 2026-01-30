Nigeria: Controversy Trails Abduction of Tinubu Campaign Coordinator in Zamfara

Mr Isa, the North-west youth leader for President Bola Tinubu's reelection campaign, was reportedly taken by armed men in the state capital, Gusau, on Thursday night.

Controversy has erupted in Zamfara State following the disappearance of Bashir Isa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Isa, who serves as the North-west youth leader for President Bola Tinubu's reelection campaign, was reportedly taken by armed men in the state capital, Gusau, last Thursday night.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Residents said the abduction took place at a football viewing centre in the Sabon Gari area of Gusau around 10 p.m.

Residents reported that the attackers arrived in large numbers and whisked the victim away to an unknown destination.

Isa Haruna, told reporters that the family reported the incident to the police. However, the nature of the "abduction" has sparked a heated political row.

The Zamfara State Chapter of the APC has accused the state government, characterising the incident not as a random kidnapping, but as an illegal arrest aimed at silencing the opposition.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, in a statement accused Governor Dauda Lawal of using security details as "political hounds."

"The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is appalled by last night's illegal arrest of one of its members, Bashir Isah Gusau, by security personnel attached to Governor Dauda Lawal," Mr Idris stated.

The party alleged that the operation was carried out by four individuals who identified themselves as personel of the State Security Service (SSS) attached to the Government House, driving a vehicle with covered license plates.

The APC statement further detailed a chaotic scene at the viewing centre, alleging that security personnel used live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

"When other viewers tried to protect the victim, the security men fired live bullet shots to bully and scare people who scampered away for their lives, as the personnel then threw the victim into their vehicle and sped off," the statement continued.

The party expressed grave concern for Mr Isa's safety, noting that his whereabouts remain unknown after checks at local police stations proved unsuccessful.

"We strongly assume he has been in the Government House," Mr Idris lamented, describing the incident as a "misapplication of power."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The APC has called on the Inspector General of Police and the SSS to intervene and "call their attached government house personnel to order." The party also signaled its intent to take the matter to court.

"Our lawyers have already been mobilised to swing into action... No amount of political persecution or intimidation can stop our party's struggle to wrest power from the PDP government in Zamfara State come 2027 Insha Allah."

However, Suleiman Bala, the spokesperson for the governor, denied the state government involvement in the disappearance, describing the APC claim as "too ridiculous" to warrant a formal response.

According to Mr Bala, the governor is a well-grounded democrat who deeply respects freedom of expression--a right he noted many APC stalwarts currently enjoy while moving freely throughout the state.

He added that the administration will not be distracted by APC allegations linking the government to the reported abduction of social media influencers.

When contacted for comment, the state police spokesperson, Yazeed Abubakar, asked for time to provide an update on the incident. However, he had not yet done so at the time of publication.