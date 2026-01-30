Nigeria: Colonel Ma'aji - the Architect of Nigeria's Foiled Coup Plot

Apart from being the architect of the coup, the infantry officer is believed to have bankrolled the process.

Mohammed Ma'aji, a colonel in the Nigerian Army, has been identified by military investigators as the major leader of the botched coup plot against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Apart from being the architect of the coup, the infantry officer is believed by investigators to have bankrolled the process.

In late September 2025, military authorities started arresting senior officers suspected of involvement in the coup, including Mr Ma'aji. By early October of that year, 16 officers had been arrested and detained in connection with the coup plot.

Initially, military authorities were reluctant to admit the coup plot, claiming that the officers were being investigated for "indiscipline and breach of service regulations."

President Tinubu later sacked service chiefs, retaining only Olufemi Oluyede and Emmanuel Undiendeye.

While Mr Oluyede, formerly the Chief of Army Staff, was appointed as Chief of Defence Staff, succeeding Christopher Musa, Mr Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

However, amid the tension of Christian genocide claims by US President Donald Trump, Mr Musa was called back and appointed as Minister of Defence. He replaced Muhammed Badaru, who said he resigned on health grounds.

Two months later, the military confirmed the coup report, noting the officers involved will face trial.

Col. Ma'aji: The man behind the coup plot

Military sources who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said investigators believed that Mr Ma'aji played a key role as a strategist in the coup plot, coordinating planning and logistics.

Another source said Mr Ma'aji was strategic in his planning, citing his earlier efforts to be posted to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

"There was a time he was seeking powerful connections to secure a posting to the ONSA," the source said, believing that it may be "part of the plan."

Financial trails have also placed him at the centre of the investigation, one source said.

"He was responsible for transferring funds to co-plotters," the source said.

One of the transactions under scrutiny is reportedly connected to Timi Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, with whom Mr Ma'aji is believed to have maintained a long-standing relationship from his years of service in the Niger Delta.

Following the arrests of Mr Ma'aji and his co-plotters, investigators searched the residence of Mr Sylva in Abuja, raising suspicions about his involvement as a civilian collaborator in the foiled coup.

Mr Sylva's spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, in a statement, denied his principal's involvement in the matter.

Mr Bokoru described his principal as "an unrepentant and thoroughbred democrat" who has consistently supported President Tinubu.

Our sources said those who have interacted with Mr Ma'aji since his arrest described him as unrepentant and emotionally detached, showing little visible remorse as investigations continue.

One source said he was not cooperating with investigators.

Who is Mr Ma'aji?

Mr Ma'aji, whose service number is N/10668, was born on 1 March 1976.

A Nupe native from Edati Local Government of Niger State, he began his military training on 18 August 1995 and completed it on 16 September 2000 as a member of the 47 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Mr Ma'aji built much of his operational experience in the Niger Delta, an oil-rich region that later became central to his professional and political networks.

He participated in Operation Crocodile Smile II in 2017, a major Nigerian Army exercise designed to address militancy, oil theft and insecurity in the Niger Delta and parts of the South-west.

He also served at the Depot Nigerian Army, later becoming Commander, Operation Delta Safe, and at different times held sensitive operational responsibilities.

The officer was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2013 and to full colonel in 2017. At the time of his arrest, the 49-year-old officer was serving as the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Okitipupa, Ondo State.