Burkina Faso Junta Dissolves All Political Parties

Political parties in Burkina Faso have already been banned from holding public events, but could still operate internally. Now, a decree dissolves them entirely.

Burkina Faso's military-led government dissolved all political parties by decree on Thursday.

"The government believes that the proliferation of political parties has led to abuses, fuelled divisions among citizens and weakened the social fabric," it said.

A bill scrapping party statutes, financing rules and the post of opposition leader will be sent to the transitional council, according to cabinet minutes. All assets of the dissolved parties will be transferred to the state.

Before the coup, Burkina Faso had more than 100 registered political parties, with 15 holding seats in parliament after the 2020 election.

But the junta that seized power in 2022 under Captain Ibrahim Traore has clamped down on dissent. Political parties in Burkina Faso have already been barred from holding public events, but they could still operate internally.

Interior Minister Emile Zerbo said the decision to stop any political activity was part of a broader effort to "rebuild the state" after what he said were widespread abuses and dysfunction in the country's multiparty system.

Traore took power in a September 2022 coup, ousting fellow military ruler Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who had ruled for only nine months. Damiba, long accused by the current junta of plotting coups from exile, was extradited back from Togo earlier this month.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru