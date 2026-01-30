Africa: Nigeria to Host 2026 Conference On Africa's Borderless Digital Economy

Nigeria was billed to host a major continental policy and technology engagement in 2026, as organisers of RegTech Africa Conference and Expo (RACE 2026) unveiled details of the conference at State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The confab, which will be held by Office of the Vice President, between May 20 and 22, is being organised in partnership with Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion, and in collaboration with the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA).

Speaking at a news briefing, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Cyril Okoroigwe, described RACE 2026 as Africa's leading platform for dialogue at the intersection of regulation, technology and economic development, designed to address the regulatory and infrastructure gaps limiting cross-border trade, finance and digital innovation across the continent.

According to Okoroigwe, the conference is anchored on the vision of "Africonomy", which envisages Africa operating as a connected, trusted and innovation-driven economic space, aligned with the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfCFTA is projected to integrate a $3.4 trillion market of about 1.4 billion people across 54 countries.

Okoroigwe stressed that despite the promise of AfCFTA, fragmented regulations, weak interoperability and regulatory uncertainty continued to constrain cross-border trade, payments, and digital services, resulting in significant opportunity costs for African economies.

He explained that RACE 2026, with the theme, "Building Trust, Infrastructure, Inclusion, and Policy for a Borderless Economy," will focus on promoting regulatory innovation and policy alignment, encouraging the deployment of trusted digital infrastructure, such as interoperable payment systems and digital identity frameworks, and advancing financial and digital inclusion for small businesses, start-ups, women, youth and underserved communities.

He said the conference will also strengthen collaboration among regulators, governments, financial institutions, technology innovators and development partners, while showcasing African investment opportunities in compliance, fintech, cybersecurity and digital services.

Organisers said Nigeria's hosting of the conference further underscored the country's growing role as a continental hub for policy dialogue, financial innovation, and digital economic leadership, while supporting Africa's broader journey towards integrated digital markets, improved investment confidence, and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking through virtual means, Acting Principal Officer, Legal and Law Enforcement at the GIABA Secretariat, Ms. Gina Wood, said the conference and its associated policy dialogue came at a critical moment for West Africa, as countries prepared for the third round of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism evaluations.

Wood stated that findings from GIABA's second round of mutual evaluations highlighted the need for countries to move beyond technical compliance to effectiveness, stressing stronger coordination, improved risk understanding, modern supervisory approaches and the use of technology to safeguard the integrity of financial systems.

Wood commended the federal government for supporting the RegTech Africa initiative, saying sustainable reforms require strong political commitment and deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors, including regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators and telecommunications operators.

She reaffirmed GIABA's commitment to supporting member states through capacity building, technical assistance, policy guidance and regional cooperation, describing RACE 2026 as a timely platform to advance a trusted, inclusive and future-ready regulatory and compliance framework across West Africa and the continent.

Thursday's event marked the official curtain-raiser for the 2026 conference, with a call on the media to play a critical role in shaping public understanding of how regulation, innovation and technology can work together to unlock Africa's ambition for a secure, inclusive and borderless digital economy.