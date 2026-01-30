Nigeria: Northern CAN, Christian Clerics Reject Calls for Sack of INEC Chair

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has rejected calls by the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria, SCSN, for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, describing the demand as an attempt to politicise religion and undermine a key national institution.

SCSN had earlier called for the immediate removal and prosecution of the INEC chairman, over a legal brief in which he reportedly acknowledged claims relating to persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

This came as Christian clerics operating under the umbrella of National Christian Alliance for Good Governance in Nigeria, NCAGG have rejected calls for the removal of Amupitan, describing the demand as undemocratic and ill-advised ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting in a statement, yesterday by Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, and its Secretary-General, Bishop Mohammed Naga, the Christian body questioned the motive behind the demand, asking who was sponsoring the call and why such interests were being pursued under the platform of a religious organisation.

Northern CAN cautioned that using religion as a basis for questioning the integrity of public office holders was dangerous and capable of inflaming sectarian tensions.

According to the statement, Amupitan, like every Nigerian, has a constitutional right to freedom of religion, adding that expressing concern over challenges faced by one's faith does not amount to bias or disqualification from public service.

The association noted that several Muslims had previously occupied sensitive national positions despite being publicly associated with religious causes, without facing similar scrutiny.

It recalled that the two immediate past INEC chairmen were Muslims from Northern Nigeria and warned against narratives suggesting that leadership of the electoral body should be restricted to adherents of a particular religion.

"Anyone hiding under the guise of a religious council to demand the removal of the INEC chairman for political or sectarian reasons should come out openly," adding that competence, not faith, should remain the benchmark for public office.

It commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing a Christian as INEC chairman, describing the decision as a demonstration of inclusivity and national unity. It also referenced the precedent under former President Goodluck Jonathan, who retained a northern Muslim as INEC chairman despite political pressures at the time.

Northern CAN advised the Shari'ah Council to clearly identify any individual or group behind the campaign against the INEC chairman, warning that religious platforms should not be used as cover for political interests or to intimidate public officials.

The association also urged Amupitan not to be distracted by the controversy but to remain focused on his constitutional mandate of conducting credible elections.

Northern CAN also raised concerns over what it described as emerging signals of a coordinated political agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections. It cited recent comments attributed to the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, suggesting that the All Progressives Congress, APC, could risk electoral defeat if it abandons a Northern Muslim-Muslim ticket for Tinubu's re-election bid.

According to the association, when viewed alongside sustained criticism of a Christian INEC chairman, such statements raise questions about whether there is a broader effort to weaken Christian confidence and participation in the political process.

Northern CAN warned against framing Nigeria's political future strictly along religious lines, stressing that democracy should be driven by competence, equity and national cohesion rather than sectarian considerations.

Christian clerics reject sack call

A statement by NCAGG National President, Dean Rev. Ozumba Nicodemus, yesterday, said: "We view this position as undemocratic and lacking a substantive basis.

"Utilizing your esteemed platform to call for such drastic measures can create unnecessary division among the peace-loving citizens of our nation.

"We firmly believe that his wealth of experience as a constitutional lawyer will significantly contribute to strengthening our electoral processes.

"The integrity and independence of INEC must be upheld, ensuring that it is allowed to function without undue influence or pressure from any group.

"We urge the Council to reconsider its stance and support a collaborative approach that upholds the democratic values we all cherish," Ozumba said.