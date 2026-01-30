Nigeria: Over 160 Church Members Held By Kidnappers in Kaduna, Kogi

Jos--No fewer than 160 members of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) are currently in captivity across Kaduna and Kogi states, with their families facing crippling ransom demands, the leadership of the Church has revealed.

The disclosure comes as the Church raised alarm over Nigeria's worsening security situation, following the recent abduction of worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the ECWA President, Rev. Job Bagat, the Church disclosed that "about 100 members from the Kwassam District Church Council, 30 from the Saminaka District Church Council in Kaduna State, and another 30 from the Kabba District Church Council in Kogi State were already being held by kidnappers before the latest incident in Kajuru."

ECWA described the situation as deeply distressing and reflective of the growing insecurity confronting communities across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Church expressed profound concern over what it described as persistent and targeted attacks against Christian communities, clergy and ordinary citizens, noting that such acts constitute a direct assault on constitutional rights to life, worship and security.

According to the statement, "ECWA pastors, church workers and members in several states have suffered killings, abductions, displacement and destruction of livelihoods, leaving many communities traumatised and abandoned."

ECWA specifically condemned the abduction of worshippers on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, describing it as "sacrilegious and barbaric. The armed invasion of churches during worship, which was confirmed by the Nigeria Police Force, is sacrilegious and barbaric, further deepening fear and national anguish," the statement said.

Rev. Bagat noted that the Kajuru attack was part of a broader pattern of violence threatening several ECWA District Church Councils, including Katari and Gidan Waya in Kaduna State; Katsina South in Katsina State; Patigi, Omu-Aran and Ora-Ago in Kwara State; Kabba District in Kogi State; Gwol and Mangu in Plateau State; and Shiroro in Niger State.

While acknowledging renewed efforts by the Federal Government and the eventual deployment of security personnel to Kajuru, ECWA expressed grave concern over delays in response, warning that such lapses cost valuable time and embolden criminal networks.

The Church stressed that security measures must be proactive, intelligence-driven, sustained and preventive, particularly in vulnerable rural communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ECWA therefore called on the Federal, State and Local Governments to strengthen intelligence gathering and early-warning systems, ensure swift and effective responses to threats, transparently prosecute perpetrators and their sponsors, and provide adequate protection for places of worship and other soft targets.

The Church also urged traditional rulers, community leaders and citizens to promote unity, shared vigilance and peaceful coexistence, while reaffirming its solidarity with all victims of insecurity and its commitment to prayer, peacebuilding, advocacy and practical support for affected communities.