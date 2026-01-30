Nigeria: TCN Seeks Govt's Intervention On 624mw Abuja Transmission

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has called on the federal government to intervene in the delay over the completion of the 624MW Abuja Feeding Scheme Project.

The TCN, during a tour of the project yesterday said its completion is being delayed by Right of Way issues by "powerful people" who do not want transmission lines passing through their land.

Daily Trust reports that the project is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), comprising five substations, 143km of 330kV line from Lafia in Nasarawa State to Abuja, and 81km of 132kV transmission lines within Abuja.

It commenced in April 2019 and is expected to be commissioned in December 2022.

Speaking during the tour, TCN's Executive Director of Transmission System Provider, Engr. Olugbenga Ajiboye, said the project which would add 624megawatt to Abuja has reached 91 per cent completion but issue of Right of Way is delaying its progression.

"It's unfortunate that some Nigerians don't see things as useful for all us. So many people are so determined that we will not pass where the line is supposed to be. And they are some powerful people. We will appeal to the people in government to please help us to appeal to them so that we can go through those routes and be able to get supply to the transmission stations. That is a major problem, this right-of-way issue," he said.

He added that the project is not where it is supposed to be due to the challenges but assured that the company is working round the clock to make sure it is able to complete the project to power homes of those living in Abuja.

"Two of the stations are completed and ready for energization. But because of the delay we have here, like Wumba, until we get supply, before we can get to the Apo-Wumba station. Also, the station in Kuje, the moment we are able to resolve the problem in Wunba, Kuje will get supply."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has described the ongoing 350MW NNPC Abuja Independent Power Project as a vital step toward achieving the national target of 8,500MW grid generation capacity by the end of 2026.

Engr. Abdul Mohammed Bello, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NISO, made the commendation during an on-site assessment visit to the project location.

In a statement, he said the NNPC Abuja IPP, once operational, is expected to boost power supply to the Federal Capital Territory and surrounding areas while contributing to overall grid diversification and reduced reliance on distant generation sources.

He reiterated its commitment to working closely with project stakeholders, including NNPC and relevant transmission and distribution entities, to ensure both initiatives meet their timelines and deliver maximum benefit to Nigeria's power sector.