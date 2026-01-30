West Africa: Ecowas Targets 5% Growth for West African Countries in 2026

30 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The President of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, on Thursday, disclosed that the region is targeting 5% growth in 2026.

Touray, who disclosed this in a meeting with partners, said the region did not do badly in the previous year.

He said the sub-region recorded 4.6% growth, outperforming the continent.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The annual report that hopefully you will all get indicates that global economic growth has slowed down in 2025, and although inflation eased relatively, uncertainty remains high. Yet in the midst of these global headwinds, Africa, our continent, continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience.

"Growth is recovering, inflation is declining, and political stability has improved in a number of regions.

"This resilience is also evident within our own community, our own West African community. In 2025, the region outperformed the continental average. Growth was 4.6% and is expected to get to 5% in 2026, and this is for ECOWAS."

The Commission's president attributed the growth recorded to the various reforms undertaken by the member states.

According to him, "This robust performance is driven by structural reforms, rising investment in mining and energy, improvement in regional trade facilitation, and a strong rebound in services, transport, and tourism.

"Although inflation remains elevated, we have noticed some fall, and in some cases very sharp fall, and that fall has been helped by coordinated monetary policies and better food supply conditions across member states.

"Fiscal deficits have narrowed significantly as governments strengthen revenue mobilisation and rationalise public expenditure.

"Our debt-to-GDP ratio has also declined modestly, reflecting strong nominal growth and improved macroeconomic management. Our external position remains sound.

"The regional current account surplus has strengthened, bolstered by high export earnings from oil, gold, and bauxite, as well as improved primary income balances."

Touray also disclosed that the commission directed its attention to insecurity in the year under review, stressing that ECOWAS intensified preventive diplomacy, mediation and democratic support across the region.

He also disclosed that ECOWAS had registered progress in combating organised crime and terrorism.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.